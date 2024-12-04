DMR News

Sustainable Site Solutions: Powerpac Discusses The Role of Coconut Matting and Geotextiles in Environmental Protection

Ethan Lin

Dec 4, 2024

Coconut fibre matting, a 100% biodegradable and sustainable product, plays a critical role in environmental protection. Made from coconut husk, these mats provide effective erosion control, stabilise soil, and promote vegetation growth.

Powerpac announces that its coconut matting solutions have been successfully implemented in various projects, including land development and subdivision projects, road construction and maintenance, and river and coastal protection.

Geotextiles are also a crucial component of Powerpac’s site solutions, offering a robust and effective defence against soil erosion and sedimentation. These advanced materials are carefully engineered to serve multiple purposes, seamlessly integrating into various applications.

By using geotextile filter fabrics, developers can effectively separate soil layers, filter water to prevent runoff, reinforce soil stability to prevent landslides, and prevent contamination from pollutants.

Furthermore, Powerpac’s geotextile range includes woven and non-woven options, suitable for various applications, from construction sites to landfill management.

New Zealand’s construction industry is set for a significant reduction in carbon emissions. According to recent studies, by working together, industry leaders and government agencies can achieve a 23% reduction in upfront carbon emissions by 2026-27. 

This translates to a substantial decrease of 9 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent (Mt CO₂e), which is roughly 2% of Australia’s total greenhouse gas emissions in 2022-23. 

Powerpac discusses how businesses can meaningfully reduce their environmental footprint by adopting these decarbonisation strategies and collaborating with other industry stakeholders towards a common goal.

“As we continue to grow, our focus on sustainability will only intensify,” says a spokesperson on behalf of the business. “We’re proud to be part of the solution, helping New Zealand’s construction and infrastructure industries build a more environmentally responsible future.”

Powerpac remains committed to delivering innovative, eco-friendly solutions that protect New Zealand’s environment. The company’s dedication to research and development ensures its products and services stay at the forefront of industry advancements.

For more information on Powerpac’s sustainable site solutions, including coconut matting and geotextiles, please visit Powerpac.

