Apple and Baidu hit roadblocks in AI adaptation for China

Apple and Baidu are collaborating to integrate advanced AI features into iPhones sold in China, but technical and policy hurdles may complicate their efforts. The Information reported that the companies are adapting Baidu’s large language models (LLMs) to improve user experiences on iPhones, yet these models struggle with prompt understanding and response accuracy. These issues could potentially affect Apple’s competitiveness in China’s crucial smartphone market.

Competition in China has intensified, with iPhone sales dropping by 0.3% in the third quarter, as rival Huawei saw a 42% surge, according to research firm IDC. Apple’s iPhone 16 launch in September faced criticism in China for lacking artificial intelligence features, a key differentiator in the market.

The Information also highlighted a conflict between Apple’s strict privacy policies, which prevent data collection from users’ AI-related queries, and Baidu’s preference to store and analyze this data to refine its AI models. Baidu’s Ernie 4.0, its most advanced model, serves as the foundation for Apple’s generative AI services across devices, including iPhones, Macs, and iPads. Siri is also reportedly set to leverage Baidu’s AI capabilities.

Neither Apple nor Baidu has commented on the matter as of now.

Apple’s struggle with Baidu’s AI integration underscores the challenge of balancing global privacy standards with China’s data-driven AI market. While Apple’s privacy policies reinforce its brand, they clash with local demands, giving rivals like Huawei an edge. To stay competitive in China, Apple must adapt its strategy to align with local expectations or risk losing further groun

