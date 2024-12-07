DMR News

Formula 1 and PUMA Race to Victory with A$AP Rocky at Berlin fashion Film Festival

ByEthan Lin

Dec 7, 2024

As the motorsport world turns its attention to the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 8, Formula 1 has claimed the prestigious Best Brand Collaboration’ award in the Luxury Category at the 12th edition of Berlin Fashion Film Festival (BfFF). This recognition celebrates F1’s partnership with PUMA, featuring A$AP Rocky, and brought to life by ProlificKid® Films (USA).

“The film seamlessly blends the worlds of music, motorsport, and fashion where the racetrack and runway converge in a vibrant display of creativity and performance.” Sissi Johnson, President, Berlin fashion Film Festival

The award-winning visual showcases the PUMA x F1® collection, designed by A$AP Rocky as Creative Director. The timing of this victory is particularly significant, coinciding with two major announcements: A$AP Rocky has just been recognized as ‘Cultural Innovator’ at the UK Fashion Awards, and F1 star Lewis Hamilton is set to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala. This triple crown of fashion credibility underscores F1’s evolving narrative and growing influence in the fashion world.

Other 2024 Berlin fashion Film Festival ‘Luxury’ winners include:

Best Haute Couture: ‘Mugler Creators’ by Felicity Ben Price, with Obvious, for Mugler

Best Fine Jewellery & Timepieces: ‘Eternally Reborn’ by Nathalie Canguilhem, with Phantasm, for Bvlgari

Best Perfume & Cosmetics: ‘Lancôme – Idôle’ by Jessy Moussallem, with Phantasm, for Lancôme

Best Designer & Contemporary Fashion: ‘Life Has Many Paths’ by Henry Scholfield, with Wanda Productions, for Coach

Best Designer & Contemporary Fashion: Night at the Museum by Talia Collis, with YMI Studio, for Thom Browne

Best Independent: Blossoming Ones, by Zhenia Kazankina, with Stereotactic, for Razumno

Best Wine & Spirits: Make It Count, by Chris Chuky, with Eleanor, for Jack Daniels 

To watch all Berlin fashion Film Festival 2024 winning and nominated films, visit: www.berlinfashionfilmfestival.net and connect on social @berlinfashionfilmfestival #runwayexodus

