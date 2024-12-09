The Packaging People Help Australian Businesses Stick to Their New Year’s Resolutions with Custom Packaging Solutions

Often a reflective time of year for both consumers and businesses alike, the new year brings in a time to refresh and reset, spurring innovative and strategic thinking amongst many marketers.

The Packaging People, a well established provider of custom packaging solutions across Australia, is helping businesses stick to their resolutions with innovative and eco friendly packaging options.

According to a recent report by the Australian Packaging Covenant, the packaging industry is responsible for a significant portion of Australia’s waste. However, with increasing consumer demand for sustainable products, businesses are under pressure to reduce their environmental footprint within the packaging sector as well.

“The Packaging People understand the importance of compostable, eco-friendly packaging in Australia and its impact on the environment,” states The Packaging People. “Our team of experts work closely with businesses to design and manufacture custom packaging solutions that not only reduce waste but also enhance their brand image.”

One of the key trends in packaging established in 2024 is the use of biodegradable and compostable materials. As leading Melbourne-based packaging suppliers, The Packaging People offer a range of eco-friendly packaging options, including kerbside recyclable, soft-plastic recyclable, reusable and compostable.

“Compostable packaging is a game-changer for businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact,” said a spokesperson on behalf of The Packaging People. “Our PLA-lined options are made from renewable resources, such as cornstarch or sugarcane, and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%.”

In addition to sustainable packaging options, The Packaging People also offer customised packaging solutions that enhance brand image and the overall customer experience.

From bespoke packaging designs to customised packaging materials, The Packaging People work closely with businesses to create packaging solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients and partners.

“As businesses look to make a positive impact on the environment, The Packaging People is committed to providing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions,” said a spokesperson. “We’re excited to help Australian businesses stick to their New Year’s resolutions and make a positive difference in 2025 and beyond.”

For more information on the packaging solutions available, visit their website today.