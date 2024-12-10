The Packaging People Introduce the Latest in Summer Packaging: New Stock and Styles

According to a recent report by the Australian Retailers Association 2024, summer is the peak season for many Australian businesses, with increased demand for products such as food, beverages, and outdoor gear.

With this increased demand comes the need for effective and efficient packaging solutions that can withstand the heat and humidity of the Australian summer.

Leading packaging suppliers in Melbourne, The Packaging People introduce new and innovative custom packaging solutions such as boxes, cups, cylinders and stand-up pouches to suit the individual branding requirements for their clients and partners in 2025.

“At The Packaging People, we understand the importance of having the right packaging solutions in place for the summer season,” said a spokesperson. “Our new range of summer packaging solutions includes innovative and functional designs that are perfect for businesses looking to stay hot and relevant in this season and beyond.”

The Packaging People’s new summer packaging range includes:

Biodegradable and compostable packaging options: Perfect for businesses looking to reduce their environmental footprint, these packaging solutions are made from sustainable materials and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Cool packaging solutions: The Packaging People’s custom packaging boxes can be fridge and freezer friendly, designed to keep products cool and fresh, these packaging solutions are perfect for businesses in the food and beverage industry.

Water-resistant packaging options: Ideal for businesses that need to transport products in humid or wet conditions, these packaging solutions are designed to keep products dry and secure.

Customisable packaging solutions: The Packaging People offer a range of custom packaging options, including bespoke designs and branding tailored to the needs of each individual business.

“We’re excited to introduce our new range of eye-catching and smart summer packaging solutions to the market,” states The Packaging People. “Our team of packaging specialists have years of experience within the industry, and are committed to providing businesses with the best possible packaging solutions to help them succeed during Australia’s peak summer season.”

