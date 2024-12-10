The Packaging People Pledge to a More Sustainable Future: Cutting Back on Waste for 2025

It is no surprise that sustainability has become such a hot topic within the packaging industry across Australia. As consumers become painfully aware of their contributions to consumerism, it has never been more important for businesses to not only act on their sustainability values, but also educate others on how to work towards a more sustainable future in 2025 and beyond.

In 2025 Melbourne-based packaging supplier, The Packaging People, are pledging to reduce waste, increase their recycling efforts and promote eco-friendly packaging solutions.

According to the Australian Government’s Department of the Environment and Energy, the packaging industry is one of the largest contributors to waste in Australia.

However, with consumers increasingly demanding sustainable products and practices, businesses are under pressure to adapt and evolve… and quickly!

“At The Packaging People, we’re dedicated to developing innovative packaging solutions that support our customers’ sustainability goals,” said a spokesperson on behalf of The Packaging People. “We’re excited about our ongoing research into new materials and sustainable barriers that enhance product freshness. Our focus is on creating cutting-edge packaging solutions that not only benefit our customers but also contribute to a more environmentally friendly future.”

As part of the the 2025 announcement, The Packaging People’s sustainability pledge includes:

Reducing waste: The company is committed to minimising waste throughout their operations, from sourcing and production to distribution and end-of-life.

Increasing recycling: The Packaging People will prioritise recycling and upcycling in its manufacturing processes, reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills.

Promoting eco-friendly packaging solutions: The company will continue to innovate and develop sustainable packaging solutions, including kerbside recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, and reusable options.

Educating consumers and clients: The business will continue to use their platforms to educate business and consumers alike on the importance and value of understanding what contributes towards a businesses carbon footprint and how to effectively reduce this.

To achieve their sustainability goals, The Packaging People are investing in new technologies, processes, and training programs.

“We believe that sustainability is a collective responsibility, and we’re committed to working with our stakeholders to create a more sustainable future,” states The Packaging People.

