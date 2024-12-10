DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Google Challenges CFPB Supervision Order Over Payment Division

ByHilary Ong

Dec 10, 2024

Google Challenges CFPB Supervision Order Over Payment Division

Google has taken legal action against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) after the federal agency announced its decision to supervise Google Payment Corp., citing potential risks to consumers, TechCrunch reports. The CFPB’s order, released on Friday, focuses on Google Pay’s now-discontinued peer-to-peer (P2P) payment service, raising concerns about fraud prevention and handling of erroneous transactions.

According to the CFPB, Google’s payment division meets the criteria for federal oversight due to complaints from customers. These complaints suggest inadequate investigation of erroneous transfers and insufficient explanations of investigation outcomes. The agency also criticized Google for failing to take robust measures to prevent fraud. Despite these concerns, the CFPB clarified that its order does not imply a finding of wrongdoing by Google or an immediate mandate for supervisory examinations.

Google, however, views the order as unwarranted. In a statement, a company spokesperson called the move “government overreach,” emphasizing that Google Pay’s P2P payment service no longer operates in the U.S. The tech giant filed a lawsuit to contest the decision, arguing that a discontinued product cannot pose risks requiring federal oversight.

The CFPB countered this argument, noting that while the service’s discontinuation may influence future supervisory decisions, it is not a valid reason to exempt Google from federal scrutiny. The bureau is acting based on nearly 300 consumer complaints related to Google’s payment services.

Google’s legal challenge underscores its resistance to being placed under the same supervisory framework applied to banks and other financial institutions. The outcome of this case could have broader implications for regulatory oversight of digital payment platforms.

Featured Image courtesy of hapabapa/Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

X’s Aurora Image Generator Debuts Briefly, Then Disappears
Dec 10, 2024 Hilary Ong
The Packaging People Pledge to a More Sustainable Future: Cutting Back on Waste for 2025
Dec 10, 2024 Ethan Lin
The Packaging People Introduce the Latest in Summer Packaging: New Stock and Styles
Dec 10, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801