X’s Aurora Image Generator Debuts Briefly, Then Disappears

ByHilary Ong

Dec 9, 2024

X, Elon Musk’s social network formerly known as Twitter, launched and quickly removed a new image generator called Aurora over the weekend.

The tool, integrated into Grok, X’s AI chatbot, appeared briefly on Saturday as part of the “Grok 2 + Aurora (beta)” model selection. By Sunday, it was replaced with the previous image generator, Flux, leading to speculation that the release was unplanned.

Aurora’s short-lived debut showcased its capabilities in creating photorealistic images. Users flooded the platform with examples, ranging from landscapes to depictions of public figures like Elon Musk and Sam Altman. Unlike Grok’s earlier image generator, Aurora maintained similar leniency in content moderation, refusing explicit nudity but allowing copyrighted and contentious content to pass through.

Musk confirmed Aurora as xAI’s internal image generator, describing it as still in beta and promising rapid improvements. xAI, Musk’s AI startup, develops Grok and other AI tools for X.

Aurora’s output wasn’t without flaws. Users noted issues with unnatural blends in objects and awkward details, such as missing fingers on people. Despite these quirks, the tool demonstrated impressive potential, particularly in lifelike rendering of still lifes and scenery.

This rollout followed X’s decision to make Grok free for all users, previously limited to Premium subscribers. Free accounts can now send up to 10 messages to Grok every two hours and generate three images per day, though Aurora’s removal has paused further experimentation for now.

Aurora’s ability to generate controversial or highly realistic images has sparked fresh concerns about how AI tools might be misused. With deepfakes and manipulated content already a growing issue, tools like Aurora could blur the line between reality and fabrication even further. Striking the right balance between innovation and responsible use is becoming a critical challenge for platforms exploring this space.

The launch and swift removal of Aurora came as xAI secured $6 billion in funding and teased a standalone app for Grok. With Grok 3 reportedly on the horizon, it seems Musk’s AI ambitions are just warming up.

Featured Image courtesy of Matt Cardy/Getty Images

