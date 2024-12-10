FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dungeon Lords: A Nostalgic Name Leads a New Fantasy Revolution

Illinois — [December 10, 2024] — Nearly two decades ago, Dungeon Lords made its mark as a beloved fantasy RPG PC game, leaving an impression on fans of immersive storytelling and epic quests. Today, Dungeonlords.com proudly announces the launch of “Dungeon Lords: Fate of Evania,” a new project that revives the spirit of the classic name with an entirely original story. While not affiliated with the original game or its creators, this project aims to reignite the excitement for fantasy storytelling under the iconic banner.

“For many of us, the name Dungeon Lords holds a special place in our gaming memories,” says Justin Coleman, creator of Dungeon Lords: Fate of Evania. “We’re inspired by its legacy and wanted to bring new life to the name, creating something that honors its spirit while charting an exciting new course for fantasy fans.”

A Bold New Story for Fantasy Enthusiasts

Dungeon Lords: Fate of Evania is a serialized novel now available on Royal Road, offering readers a rich, immersive world of magic, mystery, and adventure. Set in the kingdom of Evania, the story follows Faro, a lion-humanoid warrior with no memory of his past, as he stumbles into the humble town of Graeton. As Faro uncovers his larger role in Evania, he and his unlikely allies must face dark forces, unravel ancient secrets, and restore hope to their land.

With its intricate plot, complex characters, and expansive world-building, Fate of Evania promises to captivate fans of high fantasy. Readers are transported to a land where new Dungeon Lords rise to power, and the line between hero and villain blurs.

Justin explains, “This story is about more than just epic battles—it’s about the choices that define us and the bonds that unite us in the face of overwhelming odds.”

Reviving a Legacy: The Creative Spark Behind Dungeon Lords

The revival of Dungeon Lords started with a simple idea: to breathe new life into a name that held nostalgic weight in the fantasy genre. After purchasing the Dungeonlords.com domain in December 2023, Justin began exploring how to best use it. Initially, the focus was on crafting articles about RPG concepts and world-building, but the name’s potential sparked a bigger idea.

“Dungeon Lords isn’t just a name—it’s a concept that invites imagination,” Justin shares. “I started asking myself, ‘What stories could this name tell? What kind of world would Dungeon Lords inhabit?’ That was the seed that grew into Fate of Evania.”

What began as a site for RPG enthusiasts quickly transformed into a platform for serialized storytelling. The concept evolved organically, with the narrative taking shape around the themes of prophecy, heroism, and redemption—core elements that fit naturally under the Dungeon Lords banner.

An Accessible Adventure for All

One of the standout aspects of Fate of Evania is its accessibility. The story is free to read on Royal Road, making it easy for fantasy enthusiasts worldwide to dive into the adventure. Chapters are released regularly, building suspense and giving readers a chance to engage with the unfolding saga.

“We’re committed to publishing the entire first book for free,” said Justin. “Unless we get picked up by a publisher that tells us to stop, we’re taking the route of publishing for free and self-publishing more polished versions.’

For those who prefer a more in-depth experience, Dungeonlords.com offers additional content such as lore, character profiles, and behind-the-scenes insights into the creation of Evania. This lives on the extended lore section of the Dungeon Lords’ site. Fans can deepen their connection to the world and its characters while eagerly anticipating the next chapter.

From Story to RPG: Expanding the Universe

In addition to the novel, Dungeonlords.com is bridging storytelling and gaming through a complementary Fate Core RPG campaign. For fans eager to explore Evania on their own terms, the campaign is now live on Quest Portal, providing players with resources to bring the story to life in a tabletop format.

“This is just the beginning,” Justin says. “Whether you’re a reader or a gamer, there’s a place for you in the world of Dungeon Lords.”

Discover the Magic of Dungeon Lords

With Dungeon Lords: Fate of Evania, Dungeonlords.com invites fans to experience a new era of storytelling that balances nostalgia with innovation. The novel is free to read on Royal Road, with new chapters released at least weekly, sometimes sooner.

Start your journey today at Dungeonlords.com and discover the magic of Dungeon Lords: Fate of Evania.