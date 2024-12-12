DMR News

Global Coin Offers Rare Biblical-Era Coins: Judaea “Widow’s Mite” and Three Wise Men Silver Drachm Available Now

ByEthan Lin

Dec 12, 2024

Global Coin, a trusted leader in rare and high-value collectible coins, is thrilled to announce the availability of two extraordinary ancient coins, each steeped in history and significance: the Judaea Biblical “Widow’s Mite” Lepton (135-37 BC) and the Three Wise Men Silver Drachm After 58 BC, both certified by NGC Ancients.

These remarkable offerings exemplify Global Coin’s commitment to delivering unparalleled access to coins that connect collectors and investors to history, culture, and wealth preservation.

Judaea Biblical “Widow’s Mite” Lepton

The Judaea “Widow’s Mite” is a bronze Lepton minted during the reign of the Maccabean Kings between 135-37 BC. Revered for its biblical significance, the coin is famously referenced in the Gospel of Mark, symbolizing humility and faith. Hand-graded by NGC Ancients, this piece offers:

  • Historical Value: A link to the Judaean economy and biblical teachings.
  • Certified Authenticity: Each coin is professionally certified, ensuring quality and provenance.
  • Exclusive Investment Opportunity: Rarity and historical context make this a premium asset for any collection.


Three Wise Men Silver Drachm

Dating back over 2,000 years, the Three Wise Men Silver Drachm was issued by King Azes II, the historical figure believed to have sent Gasper, one of the Three Wise Men, to visit the infant Jesus. This coin represents the rich history of trade between Greece and the Middle East, featuring:

  • Obverse Design: King Azes II is depicted on horseback.
  • Reverse Design: Zeus is a symbol of power and cultural integration.
  • Bilingual Heritage: A testament to the interconnected economies of the ancient world.
  • Certified by NGC Ancients: Ensuring authenticity and preserving its value for generations.

Exclusive Availability
Both coins are available in minimal quantities, making them must-have additions for discerning collectors and savvy investors. Global Coin’s rigorous commitment to quality and education provides a historical narrative and an opportunity to diversify portfolios with rare, tangible assets. These coins offer a perfect blend of historical significance, certified authenticity, and exclusive investment potential.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

