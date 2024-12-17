DMR News

New Year, New Plumbing Resolutions: 24 Hour Melbourne Plumbers Announce Solutions for a Water-Efficient 2025

ByEthan Lin

Dec 17, 2024

Australia is one of the driest continents on Earth, making water conservation crucial. By adopting water-efficient practices, households can significantly reduce their water consumption, lower their bills and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Hot water plumbing experts in Melbourne, 24 Hour Melbourne Plumbers has compiled their professional solutions to help Melbourne residents make a splash with water efficiency in the new year:

  • Fix Leaks Promptly

The business announces that a single dripping tap can waste up to 20 litres of water per day. Regularly inspect your pipes, faucets and appliances for signs of leaks and address them promptly.

  • Install Water-Efficient Fixtures

Offering leading plumbing services in Melbourne, 24 Hour Melbourne Plumbers suggest upgrading to water-efficient showerheads, taps and toilets to significantly reduce water consumption. Look for products with the Water Efficiency Labelling Scheme (WELS) rating.

  • Take Shorter Showers & Use Dual-Flush Toilets

Reducing shower time by just one minute can save up to 10 litres of water per day. Encourage family members to take shorter showers and install low-flow showerheads. Similarly, dual-flush toilets use significantly less water than traditional toilets. Consider upgrading to a dual-flush model or adjusting your existing toilet’s flush mechanism.

  • Harvest Rainwater & Regularly Checking the Water Meter

The best hot water plumbing experts announce that installing a rainwater tank can provide a sustainable source of water for gardening, washing cars and other non-potable uses. Regularly check the water meter to detect hidden leaks and monitor consumption.

  • Maintain Your Appliances

Routinely maintain each appliance, such as dishwashers and washing machines, to ensure they’re running efficiently. By seeking expert advice on these maintenance checks can often prevent unnecessary seasonal costs.  

Making a few simple changes to plumbing habits can have a significant impact on water efficiency. By following this advise, Melbourne residents can enjoy a more sustainable and cost-effective 2025.

At 24 Hour Melbourne Plumbers, we’re committed to helping our customers achieve their water-efficiency goals.

For more information on the premium emergency plumbing services for Melbourne residents, visit 24 Hour Melbourne Plumbers today or speak to a plumbing specialist within the local area.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

