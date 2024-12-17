DMR News

Global Coin Secures Museum-Quality Graded Version of the 5-Kilo Pure Silver “Heraldic Landscape – Birds of Canada” Coin

Dec 17, 2024

Global Coin, a trusted leader in the rare coin and precious metals market, is proud to announce the acquisition of a near-perfect MS-69 graded version of the highly coveted 5-Kilo Pure Silver Coin – Heraldic Landscape: Birds of Canada. This stunning coin, issued by the Royal Canadian Mint, celebrates Canada’s natural heritage and features intricate depictions of Canada’s territorial and provincial birds, making it a true masterpiece of numismatic art.

Struck in 99.99% pure silver and weighing an impressive 5 kilograms, the coin’s design is an homage to Canada’s vast landscapes and diverse wildlife. The artistic centerpiece highlights the unique birds that represent each province and territory:

  • Alberta: Great Horned Owl
  • British Columbia: Steller’s Jay
  • Manitoba: Great Grey Owl
  • New Brunswick: Black-Capped Chickadee
  • Newfoundland and Labrador: Atlantic Puffin
  • Northwest Territories: Gyrfalcon
  • Nova Scotia: Osprey
  • Nunavut: Rock Ptarmigan
  • Ontario: Common Loon
  • Prince Edward Island: Blue Jay
  • Quebec: Snowy Owl
  • Saskatchewan: Sharp-Tailed Grouse

With its ultra-limited mintage of just 100 coins worldwide, this exquisite art is one of the rarest silver coins ever produced. Achieving the near-perfect MS-69 grade, this version of the Heraldic Landscape coin exhibits near-perfect condition, ensuring its status as a museum-quality treasure. Graded by leading independent agencies, the coin’s exceptional craftsmanship and preservation further enhance its appeal to discerning collectors and investors.

“Our acquisition of this rare, Heraldic Landscape: Birds of Canada coin reflects Global Coin’s mission to bring clients the most exclusive and exceptional numismatic assets available in the world,” said Stephen Pfeil, CEO of Global Coin. “This extraordinary coin, featuring all of Canada’s beloved provincial and territorial birds, is not only a celebration of nature but also an unparalleled investment opportunity for collectors seeking rarity, beauty, and long-term value.”

A True Blend of Artistry and Investment

The intricate detailing of Canada’s iconic birds and the coin’s immense size and purity make this acquisition a standout addition to any collection. Beyond its artistic merit, the MS-69 grading ensures its authenticity and exceptional preservation, giving investors confidence in its long-term appreciation potential.

