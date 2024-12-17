DMR News

Tokenize Xchange Targets Taiwan Market with FSC License Application and R&D Hub Expansion

Dec 17, 2024

Tokenize Xchange (Tokenize), a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, has announced plans to expand into Taiwan with a formal license application to Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) in January 2025. This initiative marks a critical milestone in Tokenize’s mission to establish itself as a trusted, regulated cryptocurrency platform in Southeast Asia and aligns with its ambitious regional growth plan.

The application will enable Tokenize to operate legally in Taiwan, tapping into its growing crypto market while ensuring full regulatory compliance. As part of the expansion, Tokenize aims to double its Taipei-based R&D team from 20 to 50 employees by mid-2025. This expanded R&D hub will play a vital role in supporting the platform’s growing user base across Southeast Asia and advancing blockchain innovation through its proprietary Titan Chain. Built with Cosmos SDK and EVM compatibility, Titan Chain addresses challenges such as high transaction fees and scalability, empowering developers with efficient, interoperable tools.

“Taiwan is more than just a strategic market for Tokenize—it’s an opportunity to set new standards in blockchain innovation and regulatory excellence,” said Hong Qi Yu, Founder and CEO of Tokenize Xchange. “Our expanded R&D center in Taipei will not only enhance our ability to support the growing demands of crypto users but also drive groundbreaking advancements with Titan Chain.”

The 30 additional R&D jobs to be created through this expansion will support the Taiwan government’s efforts to position the country as a leader in the digital economy. With a Digital Asset Exchange license from Malaysia’s Securities Commission and regulatory exemption in Singapore, the company seeks to strengthen its foothold across Southeast Asia.

With established operations in Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam, the inclusion of Taiwan strengthens Tokenize’s regional network, enabling the delivery of secure, innovative, and compliant solutions tailored to the diverse needs of Southeast Asian investors.

About Tokenize Xchange 

Headquartered in Singapore with branches in key Asian markets, Tokenize Xchange is a premier digital asset exchange platform. It offers a secure, user-friendly platform for trading a wide array of cryptocurrencies, serving individual and institutional investors. Emphasizing innovation, customer service, and compliance, Tokenize Xchange leads in shaping the future of finance globally. Its native token, TKX, and its mainnet, Titan Chain, are at the forefront of blockchain technology, offering interoperability with the Ethereum network.

For more information, visit https://tokenize.exchange

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

