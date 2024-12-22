DMR News

Decentralized Supercomputer Test Attracts 1.5 Million Nodes Globally

ByDayne Lee

Dec 22, 2024

Decentralized Supercomputer Test Attracts 1.5 Million Nodes Globally

Nexus, a computation firm, recently conducted a testnet for its in-development decentralized supercomputer, attracting an impressive 1.5 million nodes from 187 countries over a five-day period. The firm’s endeavor to build a supercomputer aggregates computing power from computers and mobile devices around the world, aiming to create a “Verifiable Internet.” This initiative, which raised $25 million in Series A funding in June, is part of a broader movement to harness distributed computing power for collective objectives.

Nexus’ Testnet Performance

During the testnet, which ran from December 9 to 13, approximately 800,000 web nodes and 700,000 command-line interface nodes were activated, peaking at over 100,000 concurrent nodes. This turnout demonstrates significant global interest in the potential of a shared supercomputing resource. According to Nexus, the testnet “validates the global demand for trust-driven innovations in blockchain and AI,” as stated by the firm’s CEO, Daniel Marin. However, Marin also noted that further efforts are needed to scale the network worldwide.

The testnet revealed that 37% of network traffic originated from mobile devices, with participation from mobile users surpassing that of desktop users in certain regions, such as Ethiopia and Poland. This indicates a strategic shift by Nexus to lower entry barriers and enable widespread participation across various device types.

Despite the decentralized nature of the nodes, Nexus maintains centralized control over the supercomputer’s operations. The company selects the programs that run on the network but has opened doors for external submissions, which undergo a review process before approval.

Nexus is not alone in its pursuit of distributed computing solutions. The firm follows in the footsteps of initiatives like SETI@home, a UC Berkeley project that utilized internet-connected computers in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence until its conclusion in 2020. Other projects in the decentralized computation space include Internet Computer, Golem Network, and Zennet, each contributing uniquely to the development of decentralized infrastructures.

CategoryDetail
Testnet DurationDecember 9-13, 2024
Total Nodes1.5 million
Node Types800,000 web, 700,000 CLI
Peak Concurrency100,000+ nodes
Major ContributorsMobile devices (37% of traffic)

Author’s Opinion

The success of the Nexus testnet highlights the vast potential and enthusiasm for decentralized supercomputing platforms. As these technologies evolve, they could revolutionize numerous sectors by providing massive computational power for complex problems ranging from scientific research to advanced machine learning algorithms.

However, the challenges of scalability, network stability, and equitable access to resources persist. The balance between decentralized participation and centralized control also raises questions about the openness and democratization of such platforms. As Nexus and similar projects move forward, their ability to address these issues will likely determine their success and impact on the broader technological landscape.

Featured image credit: Rawpixel

