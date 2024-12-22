EPA Approves California’s Bold Plan to Phase Out Gas Cars

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved California’s plan to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered cars by 2035.

According to ABC News, the EPA granted California the necessary waivers to enforce the Advanced Clean Cars II Regulations (ACC II), a phased strategy to transition away from internal combustion engine vehicles and toward zero-emissions alternatives.

How California Plans to Phase Out Gas Cars

The ACC II regulations, developed by the California Air Resources Board in 2022, require that by 2026, 35% of new car sales in California must consist of zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs), including electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell models, and plug-in hybrids. This target rises to 68% by 2030 and 100% by 2035. Plug-in hybrids can account for up to 20% of new car sales, provided they meet a 50-mile electric range threshold. While sales and use of existing gas-powered cars remain unaffected, the plan aims to accelerate the adoption of cleaner vehicles.

In addition to the ACC II, the EPA has approved California’s initiative to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from heavy-duty vehicles. The regulations call for a 75% NOx reduction initially, with a 90% reduction target in the following years. Liane Randolph, chair of the California Air Resources Board, estimated that these measures could lead to a 50% drop in pollution by 2040.

California’s ability to set stricter emissions standards stems from its unique authority under the Clean Air Act. This policy has been adopted by 16 other states and the District of Columbia, many of which plan to phase out gas-powered cars in alignment with California’s goals.

However, the plan faces potential challenges. The Trump administration revoked California’s waiver in 2019, only for it to be reinstated by the Biden administration in 2022. Experts predict the waiver may face renewed scrutiny in 2025 under different federal leadership, requiring substantial time and effort to reverse.

Automakers have responded with mixed sentiments. While some manufacturers have pledged to comply with California’s standards, others have sought extensions or supported efforts to contest the regulations, TechCrunch reports. John Bozzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, expressed concerns about the timeline, indicating that the industry anticipates future challenges to the waiver.

For now, the EPA’s approval underscores California’s role as a leader in environmental policy, paving the way for widespread adoption of zero-emissions vehicles and significant pollution reduction.

