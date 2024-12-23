BrainTesting Announces That Its Online Free IQ Test Is Now Available In 40 Languages

Upon the request of many users whose English language difficulties impeded them from fully enjoying the experience, BrainTesting has recently launched its online Free IQ test in 40 languages. The translations not only include its landing websites, IQ experience, and content articles, but also the report analysis that explains all the results and test answers.

At a time where more users are joining the Internet from diverse parts of the world, with different native languages, and lacking the existence of a fully available IQ test in those languages, offering a scientific IQ test in a wide array of languages constitutes an important step towards making cognitive evaluation accessible to a wider worldwide audience.

The site’s translations now include all of the most spoken languages with non-Latin characters such as Modern Chinese, Japanese, Russian or Hindi. But also languages spoken by smaller communities like Marathi, Bengali or Korean, among others. The translated experience is easily accessible from the menu or footer. Also, the IQ test application can detect if a browser language is different from the language of the page being presented and in that case it offers the possibility of changing to a translated version in the same language as the browser’s.

Additionally, the website offers right-to-left languages such as Arabic, a feature that required specific adaptation of the platform due to the important differences in design layout and software engineering between languages written in different directions.

BrainTesting offers an intelligence evaluation experience online, also known as IQ test, based on research from Harvard University professor R. Cattell. His culture-free intelligence test is the basis for the test, which has as its main advantage a detailed intelligence report that not only contains common statistics but also offers different analysis and recommendations about how intelligence impacts the person’s life.

The basic IQ test experience is available for free from its homepage. And the page also offers a content section with a relevant list of recently-researched articles about topics around intelligence such as where intelligence is in the brain or whether animals have intelligence.