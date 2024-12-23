DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Apple Reportedly Developing Smart Doorbell with Face ID

ByHilary Ong

Dec 23, 2024

Apple Reportedly Developing Smart Doorbell with Face ID

Apple is exploring a smart doorbell equipped with Face ID technology, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The device, currently in early development, aims to recognize residents and unlock doors wirelessly by late 2025 at the earliest.

The doorbell would function similarly to Apple’s biometric devices, using Face ID to scan approaching individuals and connect to compatible deadbolt locks. It could integrate with existing HomeKit-enabled locks or debut alongside a partnered lock maker. Data security appears to be a priority, as the device is expected to feature a Secure Enclave chip, isolating facial recognition data from other hardware processes.

Expanding the Smart Home Ecosystem

Rumored to include Apple’s “Proxima” Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, the doorbell would align with updates planned for HomePod Mini and Apple TV. It also connects to a broader smart home strategy, which includes new cameras and displays. Two display types have been described: a magnetic tablet-like screen and one mounted on a robotic arm.

By venturing into the smart home market, Apple seeks to compete with devices like Amazon’s Ring. However, integrating biometric technology with home locks introduces potential vulnerabilities, particularly if the system is implicated in security breaches.

Apple’s secure handling of biometric data gives its smart doorbell a privacy edge over competitors. However, potential issues like performance in poor lighting or extreme weather could limit its practicality. With simpler solutions like UWB-enabled locks emerging, Apple’s success will hinge on delivering both reliability and user trust.

Featured Image courtesy of Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31346/apple-reportedly-developing-smart-doorbell-with-face-id/

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Singapore’s Bolttech Raises Over $100 Million to Reach $2.1 Billion Valuation
Dec 24, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Sony Acquires 10 Percent Stake in Kadokawa Amid Market Fallout
Dec 23, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Bitcoin Experiences First Major Weekly Decline Since Trump’s Election Victory
Dec 23, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801