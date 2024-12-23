Apple is exploring a smart doorbell equipped with Face ID technology, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The device, currently in early development, aims to recognize residents and unlock doors wirelessly by late 2025 at the earliest.

The doorbell would function similarly to Apple’s biometric devices, using Face ID to scan approaching individuals and connect to compatible deadbolt locks. It could integrate with existing HomeKit-enabled locks or debut alongside a partnered lock maker. Data security appears to be a priority, as the device is expected to feature a Secure Enclave chip, isolating facial recognition data from other hardware processes.

Expanding the Smart Home Ecosystem

Rumored to include Apple’s “Proxima” Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, the doorbell would align with updates planned for HomePod Mini and Apple TV. It also connects to a broader smart home strategy, which includes new cameras and displays. Two display types have been described: a magnetic tablet-like screen and one mounted on a robotic arm.

By venturing into the smart home market, Apple seeks to compete with devices like Amazon’s Ring. However, integrating biometric technology with home locks introduces potential vulnerabilities, particularly if the system is implicated in security breaches.

Apple’s secure handling of biometric data gives its smart doorbell a privacy edge over competitors. However, potential issues like performance in poor lighting or extreme weather could limit its practicality. With simpler solutions like UWB-enabled locks emerging, Apple’s success will hinge on delivering both reliability and user trust.

Featured Image courtesy of Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31346/apple-reportedly-developing-smart-doorbell-with-face-id/