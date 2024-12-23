US Prompts Nvidia Investigation into Chips Found in China

The U.S. Department of Commerce has urged Nvidia to investigate how its chips ended up in China over the past year, according to a report by The Information. The scrutiny comes amid heightened U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to the region, particularly high-end artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

To comply with the inquiry, Nvidia has requested major distributors like Super Micro Computer and Dell Technologies to conduct spot checks on their customers in Southeast Asia. These checks target server products embedding Nvidia’s AI chips, which are central to the alleged unauthorized exports.

The situation highlights how smugglers have managed to circumvent inspections. According to The Information, individuals involved in the illicit trade reportedly duplicated or manipulated server serial numbers to bypass controls. In some cases, they even altered serial numbers within the server’s operating system.

A spokesperson for Nvidia stated, “We insist that our customers and partners strictly adhere to all export control restrictions. Any unauthorized deviation of previously-owned products, including grey market resales, would be a burden on our business, not a benefit.”

Dell affirmed that it mandates compliance with export regulations from its distributors and resellers, warning that any violations could result in termination of their partnerships. Super Micro echoed similar sentiments, adding that it investigates unauthorized exports and enforces U.S. export control requirements.

The Biden administration has intensified its efforts to limit China’s access to advanced semiconductor technologies, broadening restrictions in 2023 on AI chip exports. Despite these measures, reports earlier this year revealed that Chinese universities and research institutes had acquired Nvidia chips through resellers.

Earlier in December, the U.S. further tightened its grip by restricting semiconductor exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment manufacturers.

The Department of Commerce has yet to comment on the investigation.

Author’s Opinion The Nvidia chip smuggling case underscores the challenges of enforcing export controls in a global tech market. While the U.S. government’s crackdown aims to safeguard AI technology, smugglers’ ability to bypass safeguards reveals gaps in the system. Companies like Nvidia and its distributors must strengthen compliance mechanisms to uphold regulations. However, balancing security concerns with business interests remains a delicate task, especially in an industry driven by rapid innovation and global demand.

