Tesla Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles Over Tire Pressure Warning Light Issue

Tesla has issued a recall affecting close to 700,000 vehicles due to a problem with the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the TPMS warning light may not stay illuminated between drives, potentially leaving drivers unaware of low tire pressure.

The recall involves specific 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles. Tesla plans to address the issue through a free over-the-air (OTA) software update. Owners of the affected vehicles can expect to receive notification letters by February 15, 2025.

Growing Recall Numbers

This latest action continues Tesla’s trend of recalls, many of which have been resolved with software updates. Notably, the Cybertruck has seen multiple recalls this year, including issues with rear-view cameras, windshield wipers, and loose trunk beds. Additionally, Tesla released an OTA update in June to fix hood latches in 1.8 million vehicles, including certain Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y models.

A Reuters report, citing recall management firm BizzyCar, revealed that Tesla was responsible for 21% of all U.S. recalls during the first three quarters of 2024. Despite the high numbers, the company’s ability to address many problems via OTA updates has mitigated customer inconvenience and maintained its reputation for innovation in vehicle technology.

Tesla’s over-the-air updates offer a practical way to fix issues without service visits, but the frequent recalls raise concerns. This latest recall for nearly 700,000 vehicles adds to a series of fixes needed this year. While it’s helpful that problems can be addressed quickly, it raises questions about the balance between innovation and thorough testing.

Featured Image courtesy of Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31366/tesla-recalls-nearly-700000-vehicles-over-tire-pressure-warning-light-issue/