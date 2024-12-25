DMR News

La Rosa Holdings Integrates Bitcoin Payments for Real Estate Agents

ByDayne Lee

Dec 25, 2024

La Rosa Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed firm, has announced a new initiative to integrate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency payment options for its extensive network of over 3,000 real estate agents across the United States. This move aligns with the growing trend of digital currency acceptance in various industries.

Expansion of Payment Options

The announcement on December 23 marks a significant shift in how La Rosa’s agents can receive commissions. Through La Rosa Realty, the company’s platform that supports agents in buying, selling, and managing property transactions, agents now have the option to accept their earnings in digital currencies.

La Rosa Holdings has shown substantial financial growth, with a 155% increase in revenue during the first nine months of 2024, totaling $51.7 million. The firm offers two main commission models to its agents: a 100% commission plan and a revenue-sharing model. This flexibility is now extended to payment options, where a 2% fee will be applied to commissions received in cryptocurrency, potentially creating a new revenue stream for the company.

The integration of cryptocurrency payments at La Rosa Holdings places the company alongside major corporations like PayPal, Microsoft, Starbucks, and McDonald’s, all of which have already adopted Bitcoin payments. The Bitcoin payment ecosystem is expected to grow significantly, with projections suggesting it could reach a valuation of $1.83 trillion by 2030.

Other companies increasing their digital asset portfolios include Quantum BioPharma, which purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and Metaplanet, which recently made a substantial Bitcoin purchase of nearly 620 BTC. Leading the corporate charge in Bitcoin investment is MicroStrategy, holding approximately 444,262 BTC, purchased at an average of $62,257 per BTC.

What The Author Thinks

The decision by La Rosa Holdings to adopt cryptocurrency payments represents a forward-thinking approach to real estate transactions, catering to the preferences of modern agents and clients who are increasingly looking for more versatile and innovative payment solutions. As digital currencies become more entrenched in the financial landscape, their integration into real estate transactions could become more commonplace, offering faster transactions and expanding global investment opportunities in the sector.

Featured image credit: xb100 via Freepik

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/latest/31496/la-rosa-holdings-integrates-bitcoin-payments-for-real-estate-agents/

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

