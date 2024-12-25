Crypto Market Correction in December Leads to $17 Billion Drop in ETPs

In December, the digital asset investment landscape faced a steep downturn, with exchange-traded products (ETPs) seeing a significant decrease in assets under management, plummeting by $17.7 billion. This shift came amid broader market corrections influenced by global economic signals and policy changes.

CoinShares’ analysis from December 23 pointed to the impact of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) decision on December 18, which adjusted the federal funds rate downward by 25 basis points to a range of 4.25%–4.50%, the lowest since February 2023. Despite the rate reduction, the Fed’s cautious stance on future cuts—forecasting only two more 25-basis-point decreases through 2025 instead of four—prompted a reactive pullback from investors in digital assets.

Trends in Fund Flows

Following the Fed’s announcement, digital asset funds recorded over $1 billion in outflows on December 19 and 20, a likely result of the slower pace of monetary easing anticipated for the coming year. Despite these significant outflows, the overall week ended on a positive note with net inflows totaling $308 million into digital asset funds. This resilience illustrates that, although the outflows were considerable, they constituted just 0.37% of the total crypto fund value, per CoinShares.

The distribution of flows showed a varied impact across different regions:

Europe, particularly Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland, experienced combined outflows reaching $212 million.

Canada also saw notable outflows, totaling $60 million.

Conversely, the United States recorded substantial inflows of $567 million, with Brazil and Australia contributing smaller inflows of $16 million and $10 million, respectively.

In terms of specific assets, Bitcoin stood out with net inflows of $375 million over the week, despite experiencing some intra-week outflows. Ether funds added $51 million. However, multiasset products faced a downturn, with a net outflow of $121.4 million, and Solana funds also saw withdrawals totaling $8.7 million.

Despite a significant drop in its price from around $106,000 on December 16 to $93,370 by December 20—a 10.5% decrease—Bitcoin still shows a year-to-date gain of 115%, highlighting its volatile yet upward-trending journey through the year.

The recent market correction is indicative of the broader volatility and regulatory sensitivity inherent in the cryptocurrency markets. The detailed response from investors following the Fed’s rate adjustments suggests a market that is increasingly reactive to global economic policies. However, the recovery in inflows, particularly in the U.S., underscores a robust demand underpinning the market, suggesting that confidence in digital assets remains strong despite short-term fluctuations.

What The Author Thinks December’s market movements serve as a critical lesson in the high-stakes world of cryptocurrency investments. The rapid recovery in parts of the market, especially in the U.S., reflects a maturing investor base that is ready to capitalize on price dips, signaling a strategic shift in how digital assets are perceived and handled. As cryptocurrencies continue to integrate into mainstream financial portfolios, the resilience demonstrated by these assets could play a pivotal role in shaping future investment strategies in the face of economic uncertainties.

Featured image credit: Werayuth Tessrimuang via Vecteezy

