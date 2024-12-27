V3V Ventures Invests Over $1 Million Across a Portfolio of Promising Web3 Projects

As a fund that values visionaries, V3V Ventures is pleased to announce investments exceeding $1 million in a carefully curated portfolio of Web3 projects. The fund seeks to back founders with bold ideas and the determination to shape the future of technology. V3V Ventures places a strong emphasis not only on the innovation and uniqueness of projects but also on the strength of their teams, favoring those with a clear understanding of generating revenue and maintaining competitiveness to ensure resilience in any market conditions.

Portfolio Highlights

Nomad Fulcrum Nomad Fulcrum introduces an inflation-resistant stablecoin and a DeFi protocol secured by Real World Assets (RWA). Operating under Swiss regulatory frameworks, Nomad Fulcrum bridges traditional finance and crypto, offering secure and accessible liquidity solutions across various asset classes.

Ordeez Ordeez focuses on Bitcoin Ordinals technology, enabling users to access premium Bitcoin-based NFTs with partial upfront payments. The platform introduces innovative “ordinal derivatives,” allowing NFTs from other blockchains to be integrated into the Bitcoin network. Ordeez leverages Bitcoin’s unmatched security and immutability to enhance liquidity and utility in the NFT market.

Primex Finance Primex Finance delivers a decentralized prime brokerage liquidity protocol that enables cross-margin trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs). By offering traders advanced tools for leveraged trading and allowing lenders to participate in liquidity pools with varied risk profiles, Primex bridges the gap between traditional trading features and DeFi accessibility.

Levr.bet Levr.bet provides a decentralized platform for transparent and fair prediction markets in the gaming and betting space. By leveraging blockchain technology, it ensures an efficient and trustworthy environment for users seeking innovative ways to engage in prediction-based activities.

Desyn.io Desyn.io offers a decentralized asset management platform where users can create and manage pool-based portfolios of on-chain assets, including tokens, NFTs, and derivatives. Its intuitive smart contract system allows teams and investors to build diversified portfolios efficiently, promoting greater accessibility and innovation in DeFi.

Sunrise Layer Sunrise Layer is a specialized Data Availability (DA) Layer that provides scalable and efficient infrastructure for modular blockchains. By separating data availability from execution and consensus, Sunrise Layer enables developers to create high-performance decentralized applications while ensuring sovereignty and security.

Highlight: Shieldeum’s Successful Launch

In addition to focusing on pre-seed and seed-stage investments, V3V Ventures celebrated a major milestone in December 2024, as one of its portfolio projects, Shieldeum, successfully completed its Token Generation Event (TGE). Shieldeum achieved notable success, reaching a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $200 million at its peak.

“We are extremely proud of the Shieldeum team for their exceptional execution and the traction they’ve achieved. Their ability to deliver strong results highlights their commitment to creating value and staying competitive in a dynamic market. V3V Ventures will continue to support Shieldeum on its journey,” said James D, Portfolio Manager at V3V Ventures.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.