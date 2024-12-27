Smartmetrics Announces 2025 Operational Goals and Strategic Growth Plans at Special Event in Izmir

Smartmetrics, a leading data-driven marketing agency, has unveiled its operational goals and growth strategies for 2025 during a special event at Muranos in Alsancak, Izmir. The event gathered executives and representatives from key departments, including Performance Marketing, Sales, Creative, TV, and Software, to discuss the company’s ambitious vision and objectives for the year ahead.

A Vision for 2025: Smartmetrics’ Strategic Growth Plans

Smartmetrics Founder, İlka Can Batur, addressed the crowd with an overview of the company’s growth in the Turkish market throughout 2024 and its plans to continue this momentum in 2025. He highlighted key initiatives aimed at expanding the company’s global footprint and enhancing its data-driven marketing capabilities.

Batur emphasized the company’s focus on optimizing its processes to connect brands with potential customers by providing comprehensive, end-to-end support. Smartmetrics is set to expand its Call Center operations, which will serve four countries with expert representatives, and by 2025, both the Call Center and TV Operations Center will be fully operational.

“We are not just an advertising agency, but a data-driven agency,” said Batur. “Our aim for 2025 is to transform Smartmetrics into a globally recognized brand, equipped with cutting-edge tools and strategies that are data-driven and performance-focused.”

New Developments and Technological Investments

Batur also shared key updates regarding Smartmetrics’ technological investments. The company has completed the construction and technological upgrades for its Call Center and TV investments, marking a major milestone in its operations. Smartmetrics’ new operations center will provide clients with a modern, innovative, and high-standard service experience.

Batur defended the company’s TV investments, explaining that multichannel marketing strategies are central to Smartmetrics’ operations and growth. He further emphasized that each investment, particularly in TV, is based on extensive audience analysis and predetermined KPIs, ensuring alignment with the company’s overarching data-driven approach.

“Each of our investments, including TV, supports the multichannel marketing dynamics we rely on. These investments are strategic decisions aimed at driving measurable results for our clients,” Batur stated.

Departmental Achievements and Goals for 2025

The event also showcased departmental achievements and outlined objectives for the coming year. Software Director, Batuhan Sekman, shared that Smartmetrics had successfully exceeded its 2024 goals for mobile app development, with 110% of the target achieved. Looking forward to 2025, the company plans to create even more efficient and faster solutions.

Creative Works Director, Mehmet Özkızıl, discussed the exciting creative projects planned for 2025, which are designed to strengthen the company’s creative vision and further establish Smartmetrics as a leader in marketing innovation.

Franchise Market Turkey Director, Zeynep Gözdoğan, discussed the success of the company’s 2024 franchise targets and shared plans for new projects, including bringing the Marketing Talks program to national television, expanding the company’s reach and visibility.

Global Expansion and Technological Innovation

Smartmetrics is setting its sights on global expansion with an emphasis on technological innovation, creative solutions, and a commitment to delivering cutting-edge services. The company’s 2025 goals are centered on further cementing its leadership position in the marketing industry and driving sustained growth both locally and internationally.

The Path Ahead for Smartmetrics

Smartmetrics’ innovative approach to multichannel marketing, data-driven insights, and new technological investments is poised to deliver a strong performance in 2025. With its new operations center, expanded international reach, and strategic investments, Smartmetrics is well-positioned to continue leading the way in the marketing and data analytics industries.

The event concluded with a group photo session, followed by a networking segment, giving attendees the opportunity to connect and discuss the exciting path ahead for Smartmetrics.

About Smartmetrics

Smartmetrics is a leading data-driven marketing agency that specializes in performance marketing, audience analysis, and multichannel strategies. The company provides brands with innovative solutions and data-powered insights to drive results and ensure measurable success. Smartmetrics’ commitment to excellence and technological innovation makes it a trusted partner for businesses across industries.

For more information, visit https://www.smartmetrics.com.tr/