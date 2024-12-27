Passengers Share Alarming Experiences in Waymo Robotaxis

Waymo’s driverless taxis are encountering unexpected roadblocks—not from technology, but from humans. As The Washington Post reports, some passengers have faced harassment and safety concerns that highlight the challenges of riding in vehicles without a human driver.

Stephanie, a San Francisco tech worker, once saw Waymo as a safe option, especially for women traveling alone. That changed one night when her Waymo was pursued by a carload of men catcalling and following her and her sister. Despite her attempts to get help, a 911 dispatcher told her they couldn’t send police to a moving vehicle. Stephanie said a human driver could have altered the route and de-escalated the situation, something her autonomous ride couldn’t do.

She’s not alone in her concerns. Elliot, another rider in San Francisco, reported an incident where a man carrying what looked like a knife tried to enter his Waymo while it was stopped at a red light. Though the assailant eventually left, Elliot said he wished the car had been able to react faster. Meanwhile, Madelline, a restaurant server, described a late-night ride where her robotaxi got stuck during a road rage incident. The car followed traffic laws to a fault, leaving her immobilized and anxious.

Waymo acknowledges these incidents but points out their rarity. “We take these events very seriously and understand how upsetting they can be,” said company spokesperson Ethan Teicher. The company offers support agents who stay on the line during emergencies and works with law enforcement when needed. Passengers can also use the Waymo app to stop the vehicle or change its route, though some riders want more direct control. Stephanie, for instance, said Waymo declined her request for video footage of her harassers, citing privacy reasons.

Experts Weigh In on Robotaxi Challenges

Michael Brooks of the Center for Auto Safety said robotaxis are great at following traffic rules but bad at understanding human behavior. Missy Cummings, an engineering professor at George Mason University, suggested better sensing tech and remote coordination could help, but Carnegie Mellon’s Phil Koopman warned there are limits to what autonomous systems can do within the law.

Despite these concerns, many riders remain loyal. Madelline, for one, still prefers Waymo over human-driven rideshares, appreciating the privacy and comfort. But as robotaxi services expand, it’s clear that the industry has some big safety and operational questions to answer.

The incidents involving Waymo’s robotaxis reveal a key challenge in adopting autonomous technology: while the vehicles excel at following rules, they struggle to handle unpredictable human behavior. This issue goes beyond the technology itself, pointing to the need for solutions that combine advanced systems with effective human oversight and safety protocols.

Featured Image courtesy of Mike Blake/REUTERS

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31614/passengers-share-alarming-experiences-in-waymo-robotaxis/