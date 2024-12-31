DMR News

Li Auto Expands Vision to Include AI and Robotics

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 31, 2024

Li Auto, a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker often compared to Tesla, is making a bold pivot toward artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. According to founder and CEO Li Xiang, the company envisions a future where AI becomes central to its operations, with ambitions to eventually develop humanoid robots. This strategic move aligns with China’s push for robotics innovation to stimulate economic growth amid rapid advancements in AI technologies.

In a video shared on the company’s website on Wednesday, Li emphasized that AI will define the company’s trajectory, aspiring to rank its foundational AI model among China’s top three within a few years. This goal pits Li Auto against established tech giants beyond the automotive sector. To bolster its AI strategy, the company plans to roll out a mobile app for its AI assistant, Lixiang Tongxue, powered by its self-developed Mind GPT foundational model.

China’s AI landscape is competitive, with the current top foundational models—including those from ZhipuAI, SenseTime, Oppo, and Alibaba—dominating rankings from benchmarking platform SuperClue. Notably, Mind GPT has yet to secure a spot among the 40 models listed, highlighting the challenges ahead for Li Auto’s AI aspirations.

The company’s pivot comes amid a surge in interest in large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which have fueled the global AI boom. Simultaneously, local Chinese governments are introducing policies to accelerate robotics innovation, further encouraging companies like Li Auto to diversify beyond their traditional markets.

While the road to becoming an AI and robotics leader may be challenging, Li Auto’s ambitions signal a broader trend in which tech and automotive firms converge in pursuit of next-generation technologies.

Featured image courtesy of Caixin Global

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31660/li-auto-expands-vision-to-include-ai-and-robotics/

Yasmeeta Oon

