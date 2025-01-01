Hong Kong Start-Up Pons.ai Brings Personalised Avatars to Corporate Events

A Hong Kong-based start-up is bringing generative AI to corporate events with a novel approach: personalised avatars. Pons.ai, operating from the government-funded Science Park, offers an AI photo booth platform that creates digital avatars tailored to clients’ specifications. The company aims to tap into the growing demand for monetising AI technologies while navigating broader challenges such as geopolitical uncertainties.

Pons.ai’s platform, powered by large image models including Stable Diffusion, has already proven its appeal. Over the past year, the start-up provided its services at 85 corporate events globally, generating nearly $500,000 in revenue for the financial year, according to founder and CEO Kelvin Tang. Tang expressed confidence in doubling this figure next year as businesses continue exploring creative applications of AI in professional settings.

The platform enables users to generate AI-designed avatars in various styles requested by corporate clients. After initial creation, human engineers refine the avatars to meet quality expectations. Clients can also opt to integrate these avatars onto different products, adding a personalised touch to their branding efforts.

Pons.ai’s growth underscores the surge of interest in generative AI applications. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of large image models, the company positions itself among a growing cohort of firms seeking to capitalise on the rapid evolution of AI technologies. With its innovative approach and successful track record, Pons.ai is poised to make a significant impact in the corporate events market.

Author’s Opinion Pons.ai’s success highlights the growing demand for practical and creative applications of generative AI, particularly in industries like corporate events. By merging advanced technology with human refinement, the company bridges the gap between innovation and usability. However, its trajectory also raises questions about the broader implications of relying on AI for personalization, such as balancing creativity with ethical considerations and ensuring sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Featured image courtesy of Edverse

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31666/hong-kong-start-up-pons-ai-brings-personalised-avatars-to-corporate-events/