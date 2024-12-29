Elon Musk’s Planes Logged 355 Trips in 2024 Including Campaign Stops

Elon Musk’s private jets undertook 355 flights in 2024, including 31 trips to or from the Mar-a-Lago area, according to a Business Insider analysis.

These travel patterns offer a glimpse into Musk’s growing political connections, particularly with President-elect Donald Trump. Notably, 25 of these flights to Palm Beach occurred after the election, fueling speculation about Musk’s role in Trump’s incoming administration.

The travel history reveals that Musk’s jets first visited Palm Beach, where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is located, on February 17. Later in the year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk and Trump had discussed a potential role for Musk in the new administration. Beyond Florida, Musk’s jets also made 13 trips to and from swing states, suggesting his involvement in campaign activities, and 10 flights to and from the Washington, D.C. area, further underscoring his proximity to political circles.

This detailed flight data highlights Musk’s increasing alignment with Trump’s political activities, as well as his continued presence in key political hubs.

Featured Image courtesy of Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/latest/31687/elon-musk-planes-logged-355-trips-in-2024-including-campaign-stops/