India’s Satellite Constellation Plan Gains Interest from 30 Companies

India’s initiative to establish home-grown Earth observation (EO) satellite constellations has drawn interest from 30 companies, marking a significant step in reducing dependence on foreign data for critical applications like defense and infrastructure management. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) announced that nine consortium-led applications had been submitted in response to a July call for proposals.

“We have received nine applications, each representing a consortium of companies,” said Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe. The regulator had invited expressions of interest (EoI) as part of a broader strategy to boost private sector participation in space and ensure data sovereignty.

The project is a key part of India’s focus on monetizing its growing small satellite and data services market, projected to reach $45 billion by 2030. The participating companies include notable names like Pixxel, backed by Google, and SatSure, supported by Baring Private Equity, along with Tata Advanced Systems, a Tata Group subsidiary.

Selection Process and Investment Criteria

Technical evaluations of the applicants are expected to conclude by the end of January, after which a tender will be floated to select the winner. To qualify, applicants must meet stringent financial and operational requirements, including investing at least ₹850 million (approximately $10 million) in space-related activities, maintaining a valuation of ₹8.5 billion, or achieving a turnover of ₹2 billion over the past three years. Additional requirements include establishing spacecraft control centers in India or partnering with local ground station providers.

The government plans to loan up to ₹3.5 billion to the winning consortium, with private players responsible for covering the remaining costs. These measures aim to bolster India’s domestic capabilities while fostering partnerships between public and private entities.

A Growing Space Sector

Since opening its space sector to private players in February, India has established a ₹10-billion venture fund to support startups. This aligns with the country’s broader space ambitions, including future crewed spaceflights and a planned mission to Venus. However, the immediate focus remains on commercializing space ventures and scaling up private sector involvement.

India currently relies heavily on EO data from foreign sources such as the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This new initiative underscores the country’s commitment to achieving data independence while positioning itself as a major player in the global space economy.

