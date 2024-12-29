WuXi AppTec, a prominent Chinese company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, has announced the sale of its cell and gene therapy manufacturing unit, WuXi Advanced Therapies, to U.S.-based private equity firm Altaris LLC. The deal, disclosed on Tuesday, includes WuXi’s UK-based Oxford Genetics unit and comes amid escalating U.S. regulatory restrictions on Chinese firms. Financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.

The decision to divest follows increasing U.S. scrutiny over national security concerns. In September, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation prohibiting federal contracts with targeted Chinese firms and their business partners. These measures aim to protect Americans’ personal health and genetic data while encouraging the domestic pharmaceutical and biotech industries to reduce dependency on China for critical operations, including drug manufacturing and early-stage research.

Altaris LLC has not provided further comments beyond the transaction announcement, and WuXi AppTec has yet to respond to media inquiries. The move is viewed as part of a broader realignment in the global biotech supply chain driven by geopolitical pressures.

Author’s Opinion The sale of WuXi Advanced Therapies highlights the growing impact of geopolitical tensions on global biotech supply chains. As the U.S. tightens regulations to protect sensitive data and reduce reliance on Chinese firms, companies like WuXi are forced to recalibrate their strategies. This deal not only reflects the challenges Chinese firms face in maintaining a foothold in Western markets but also underscores the broader trend of decoupling in critical industries like biotechnology.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/latest/31558/wuxi-apptec-offloads-gene-therapy-unit-amid-rising-us-restrictions/