DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

WuXi AppTec Offloads Gene Therapy Unit Amid Rising US Restrictions

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 29, 2024

WuXi AppTec Offloads Gene Therapy Unit Amid Rising US Restrictions

WuXi AppTec, a prominent Chinese company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, has announced the sale of its cell and gene therapy manufacturing unit, WuXi Advanced Therapies, to U.S.-based private equity firm Altaris LLC. The deal, disclosed on Tuesday, includes WuXi’s UK-based Oxford Genetics unit and comes amid escalating U.S. regulatory restrictions on Chinese firms. Financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.

The decision to divest follows increasing U.S. scrutiny over national security concerns. In September, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation prohibiting federal contracts with targeted Chinese firms and their business partners. These measures aim to protect Americans’ personal health and genetic data while encouraging the domestic pharmaceutical and biotech industries to reduce dependency on China for critical operations, including drug manufacturing and early-stage research.

Altaris LLC has not provided further comments beyond the transaction announcement, and WuXi AppTec has yet to respond to media inquiries. The move is viewed as part of a broader realignment in the global biotech supply chain driven by geopolitical pressures.

Author’s Opinion

The sale of WuXi Advanced Therapies highlights the growing impact of geopolitical tensions on global biotech supply chains. As the U.S. tightens regulations to protect sensitive data and reduce reliance on Chinese firms, companies like WuXi are forced to recalibrate their strategies. This deal not only reflects the challenges Chinese firms face in maintaining a foothold in Western markets but also underscores the broader trend of decoupling in critical industries like biotechnology.

Featured image courtesy of Fortune

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/latest/31558/wuxi-apptec-offloads-gene-therapy-unit-amid-rising-us-restrictions/

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Strive Asset Management Files for Innovative ‘Bitcoin Bond’ ETF
Dec 29, 2024 Dayne Lee
India’s Satellite Constellation Plan Gains Interest from 30 Companies
Dec 29, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Elon Musk’s Planes Logged 355 Trips in 2024 Including Campaign Stops
Dec 29, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801