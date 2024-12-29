Strive Asset Management Files for Innovative ‘Bitcoin Bond’ ETF

Strive, an asset management firm founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, has submitted a proposal to U.S. regulators to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will invest in convertible bonds issued by MicroStrategy and other corporations that have incorporated Bitcoin into their treasury strategies. This move, detailed in a December 26 filing, highlights an increasing integration of cryptocurrency with traditional financial instruments.

The Strive Bitcoin Bond ETF aims to provide investors with exposure to what are being termed as “Bitcoin Bonds.” These are convertible securities issued by companies like MicroStrategy, which have allocated significant portions of their capital to purchase Bitcoin. The ETF is designed to be actively managed, potentially involving financial derivatives such as swaps and options to achieve its investment objectives.

Since 2020, MicroStrategy has emerged as a frontrunner in the corporate acquisition of Bitcoin, spending approximately $27 billion on the cryptocurrency as part of a broader treasury management strategy led by co-founder Michael Saylor. This aggressive investment approach has resulted in the company’s stock, MSTR, soaring over 2,200%, making it one of the best-performing stocks in recent years, second only to Nvidia.

MicroStrategy and similar companies have financed their Bitcoin purchases through various means, including issuing new stock and convertible bonds. These bonds typically offer low or no interest rates but can be converted into company shares under certain conditions, adding a layer of potential profit for investors based on stock performance.

Following MicroStrategy’s lead, other corporations have also started holding significant amounts of Bitcoin, with corporate treasuries now possessing around $56 billion worth of BTC, as per data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET. This trend underscores the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a viable component of corporate financial strategy.

Strive’s Mission and Leadership

Founded in 2022 by Ramaswamy, a staunch capitalist and once a presidential candidate, Strive aims to empower investors to leverage the mechanisms of capitalism effectively. Despite his political ventures, including running against and later endorsing Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary, Ramaswamy has maintained a focus on promoting efficient capital markets and governance.

The recent presidential election win by Donald Trump is viewed by many industry analysts as a positive development for the cryptocurrency sector, particularly for the various crypto ETFs awaiting regulatory approval. Trump’s administration is expected to feature pro-crypto industry leaders, including the appointment of David Sacks as the “AI and crypto czar” and Paul Atkins as the SEC chair, signaling a potentially more favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrency-related investments.

As traditional financial structures continue to intersect with emergent cryptocurrency technologies, initiatives like the Strive Bitcoin Bond ETF represent a significant evolution in investment products. These developments not only reflect the increasing maturity of cryptocurrency as an asset class but also highlight the innovative ways in which markets adapt to new economic realities.

Author’s Opinon

The proposal by Strive to launch a Bitcoin Bond ETF marks a pivotal moment in the blending of cryptocurrency with traditional investment vehicles. This approach not only broadens the scope of investment options available but also signals a growing recognition of cryptocurrency’s potential to stabilize and enhance corporate treasury operations. As we move forward, the success of such financial products will likely serve as a barometer for the acceptance of digital currencies in mainstream finance, potentially ushering in a new era of investment strategies that harmoniously integrate the old with the new.

