Apple Teases Mystery Event for Apple TV+ on January 4–5

Dec 29, 2024

Apple has teased an upcoming Apple TV+ event set for January 4 and 5, as reported by MacRumors. In a series of social media posts, the company encouraged viewers to “stay tuned” and “save the date,” alongside an image featuring the tagline “See for yourself.” However, the company has kept further details under wraps.

Speculation is already brewing. Some believe the event could involve a free two-day access period to Apple TV+, giving potential subscribers a chance to explore the service’s offerings. Others suggest it might showcase upcoming 2025 shows. The timing—a weekend—coupled with the “see for yourself” messaging hints at an interactive experience, though the exact nature remains uncertain.

Historically, Apple hasn’t offered a platform-wide free viewing event for Apple TV+. However, it does provide free trials for new subscribers and first-episode previews for select shows. If the rumors hold, this could mark a shift in Apple’s strategy to attract a broader audience.

Priced at $9.99 per month, Apple TV+ allows up to six members of a Family Sharing group to stream content on one subscription. The announcement has already generated buzz, and Apple might reveal more details as the event approaches.

Featured Image courtesy of Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

