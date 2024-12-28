DMR News

Rapid Estimator Software Expands Offerings with Specialized Tools for Construction Estimating

ByEthan Lin

Dec 28, 2024

Rapid Estimator Software, a provider of advanced estimating solutions for the construction industry, has effectively segmented its software into two distinct products: Rapid Home Estimator and Rapid Pro Estimator. This strategic move addresses the specific requirements of both residential and commercial builders, enhancing precision in cost assessments and project management.

In 2017, Rapid Estimator Software enhanced its product offerings by incorporating comprehensive data from the Craftsman Book Company. This integration included extensive data from the National Construction Estimator and the National Repair and Remodeling Estimator, encompassing a vast range of current costs for residential and commercial projects. To align with the logical order of construction sequences required by the Residential Estimating Software, Rapid Estimator Software developed a proprietary system to reorganize and update the Craftsman data annually, ensuring accuracy and relevance.

The decision to split the original Rapid Estimator into two distinct systems in 2020 came as a response to user feedback and market demands. Rapid Home Estimator caters to residential builders, maintaining compatibility with HomeTech data to support long-standing clients. Conversely, Rapid Pro Estimator is equipped with both residential and commercial databases, meeting the comprehensive needs of professionals handling larger scale projects.

 

A spokesperson for Rapid Estimator Software stated, “Our commitment to refining our Residential Estimating Software reflects our understanding of the challenges faced by construction professionals today. By offering two specialized tools, we empower our clients with the resources needed to execute precise and efficient estimations, directly impacting their project success.”

Both Rapid Home Estimator and Rapid Pro Estimator are designed to facilitate improved workflow, accuracy, and productivity for construction professionals. By continually updating and refining these tools, Rapid Estimator Software supports its users in achieving more reliable and efficient project outcomes, which is essential in the competitive construction industry.

Rapid Estimator Software continues to support its extensive client base by providing robust, reliable, and user-friendly estimating solutions. With a strong focus on usability and precision, the company continues to lead in technological innovations within the field of construction estimating.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

