Ethereum’s Long-Term Holder Base Grows in 2024 as Bitcoin’s Declines

Dec 31, 2024

Throughout 2024, the landscape of cryptocurrency holding patterns saw notable shifts, particularly among the two leading cryptocurrencies, Ethereum and Bitcoin. Data from IntoTheBlock, highlighted in a December 30 post on X, shows a distinct increase in the proportion of long-term Ether holders, while the number of Bitcoin long-term holders decreased over the same period.

At the beginning of 2024, 59% of Ethereum’s tokens were held by long-term investors. By year’s end, this number had risen impressively to 75.1%. This increase reflects growing confidence in Ethereum, especially as it continues to develop its infrastructure and technology. Factors contributing to this confidence likely include enhancements in Ethereum’s scalability and the broadening of its utility through increased adoption in DeFi, gaming, and NFTs.

Bitcoin’s Holder Base Experiences Decline

Conversely, Bitcoin saw a reduction in its long-term holder base from approximately 70% at the start of the year to 62.3% by the end of December. The decrease in long-term holders might be partly attributed to Bitcoin’s price fluctuations and some investors taking profits during high valuation periods. Notably, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $106,000 in mid-December before retracting to $93,000 by the year’s end, as noted by technical analyst Ger Van Lagen.

The shift in long-term holding patterns between Ethereum and Bitcoin is indicative of broader market sentiment. Ethereum’s rise in long-term investors coincides with increased inflows into spot Ether ETFs, which saw a significant jump from $1 billion in net inflows in November to $2.1 billion in December. This suggests that investors are not only interested in direct purchases of Ethereum but are also increasingly comfortable with investing in Ethereum through regulated financial products.

Several crypto industry experts have suggested that the upcoming Trump administration could positively influence the Ethereum market. Expectations of a regulatory environment that may favor cryptocurrencies with strong use cases and technological foundations, like Ethereum, are high. Changes such as the potential overhaul of the SEC, the addition of staking to Ether ETFs, and increased oversight from the CFTC are seen as bullish developments for Ethereum heading into 2025.

The diverging trends in holder confidence between Ethereum and Bitcoin underscore the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market. While Bitcoin remains a dominant force, Ethereum’s rising long-term investment base reflects its evolving fundamentals and growing acceptance among both retail and institutional investors.

What The Author Thinks

As we observe the shifts in long-term holdings between Ethereum and Bitcoin, it becomes evident that investors are increasingly aligning their strategies with the perceived future potential of these assets. Ethereum’s development, particularly in areas that address scalability and utility, appears to be resonating well with the investment community. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s role as ‘digital gold’ continues to appeal, though its volatility has prompted some investors to reassess their long-term positions.

This evolution speaks to the broader maturation of the cryptocurrency markets, where factors such as technological advancements, regulatory changes, and macroeconomic conditions play increasingly significant roles in shaping investment decisions. As cryptocurrencies continue to integrate into mainstream finance, understanding these dynamics will be crucial for both investors and regulators to navigate the complex landscape of digital assets.

