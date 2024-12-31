DMR News

Japan Airlines Overcomes Cyberattack to Resume Ticket Sales

Dec 31, 2024

Japan Airlines Co. (JAL) announced the resumption of ticket sales for both domestic and international flights following a system malfunction attributed to a cyberattack on Thursday morning. The airline confirmed that its systems were restored without any data breaches or virus-related damage.

Ticket sales were halted earlier in the day due to the attack, with the company releasing a statement at 2:19 p.m. Tokyo time to confirm the issue had been resolved. The disruption caused delays of at least 30 minutes for 24 domestic flights by 11 a.m., though no international flights were affected, and flight safety remained uncompromised.

JAL’s shares, which had dropped 2.5% during morning trading in Tokyo, rebounded by as much as 0.4% after news of the resolution. The timing of the glitch coincided with Japan’s busy winter travel season, despite Christmas Day not being a public holiday in the country.

Separately, Japan Post Holdings Co. reported nationwide mail delivery delays linked to the JAL system issues, underscoring the ripple effects of the incident.

The disruption follows a separate technical issue on Christmas Eve involving American Airlines Group Inc., where a problem with third-party vendor DXC Technology Co. briefly grounded flights across the U.S. for about an hour.

