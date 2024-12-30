Japan Airlines experienced a cyberattack on Thursday, causing disruptions to some domestic and international flights. The incident began at 7:24 a.m. (2224 GMT), impacting both internal and external systems, according to the company. To address the issue, JAL temporarily shut down a malfunctioning router and suspended ticket sales for flights departing that day.

While the airline worked to restore normal operations, ANA Holdings, Japan’s other major carrier, reported no signs of an attack on its systems. A spokesperson confirmed their systems remained unaffected.

The incident follows a technical glitch earlier in the week that forced American Airlines to ground all flights for an hour on Christmas Eve. The issue, linked to network hardware, disrupted travel for thousands of passengers.

Featured image courtesy of Aviation for Aviators

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/latest/31566/japan-airlines-faces-cyberattack-delays-flights/