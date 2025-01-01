Meta Offers Free Replacements After Software Update Bricks Quest Headsets

Meta is addressing a widespread issue caused by a buggy software update that rendered some Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest 3S virtual reality headsets unusable.

Initially, the company faced backlash for refusing to support older, out-of-warranty devices, but Reddit posts suggest Meta has reversed its position, now offering free replacements and Horizon Store credits to affected users.

The problem began in early December, coinciding with the release of the Quest v72 update. This software added features like faster PC pairing, enhanced hand tracking, and a virtual desktop, but it also caused some devices to become unresponsive. Meta first acknowledged the issue on December 7, admitting that some Quest 3S headsets were failing to complete the initial software update. Reports indicate the problem also affected older models, creating frustrations for users unboxing new headsets during the holiday season.

Meta confirmed the issue in a forum post, stating: “We discovered a software update issue that caused some Quest 2/3/3S headsets to be unresponsive and unable to start up correctly.” Although the company initially told some customers their out-of-warranty devices would not be replaced, Reddit users have reported receiving emails from Meta confirming out-of-warranty support.

Meta’s support page now directs affected Quest 3S users to a specific link, with RoadToVR noting that replacements are offered at no cost to users whose devices remain unresponsive. Additionally, the company is issuing Horizon Store credits as compensation, reflecting its commitment to addressing the issue.

Meta reassured customers that the issue was limited to software and that most users should be able to use their devices normally after updates. However, for those still affected, the company is “here to help” and has encouraged Quest 2 and Quest 3 users to reach out for support. Quest 1 devices, which no longer receive software updates, are not included in this program.

This incident demonstrate the challenges of managing increasingly complex software in connected devices, as well as the importance of addressing customer concerns promptly to maintain trust.

