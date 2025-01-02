Apple TV+ Offers Free Streaming This Weekend

Apple TV+ will be free to stream worldwide from January 3 to January 5, giving viewers a chance to explore its catalog of original series and films without a subscription. The announcement, accompanied by a video teaser highlighting popular shows like Severance and Shrinking, marks the first time Apple has offered such an open-access weekend.

The promotion will be available on any device that supports Apple TV+, requiring only an Apple ID to access. While Apple’s tweet about the event initially listed January 4–5 as the free days, the company clarified in its press release that the offer begins on January 3. Apple has yet to confirm the exact start time for the promotion.

Apple is encouraging viewers to use the free weekend to sample its diverse lineup of shows. Highlights include the workplace thriller Severance, which returns for its second season on January 17, the sci-fi series Silo, the Godzilla-based Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and the space race drama For All Mankind. The company likely hopes this free period will attract new subscribers eager to continue watching after the weekend ends.

This approach differs from strategies employed by competitors like Netflix, which have offered limited free access to individual episodes or films. By opening its entire library for a few days, Apple aims to showcase the depth and variety of its content to a wider audience.

A subscription to Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month and supports up to six users within a Family Sharing group. Whether viewers plan to binge-watch an entire series or sample a few episodes, this free weekend offers a no-commitment opportunity to explore what Apple TV+ has to offer.

