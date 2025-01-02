Samsung Electronics Takes Majority Stake in Rainbow Robotics

Samsung Electronics has secured the largest shareholder position in Rainbow Robotics, a South Korean robotics company, as revealed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The tech giant acquired a 267 billion won ($181 million) stake in the company, further cementing its commitment to advancing robotics technology.

This strategic move elevates Samsung from its previous position as the second-largest stakeholder, where it held a 14.71% stake amounting to approximately 2.85 million shares. The founder of Rainbow Robotics, Oh Jun-ho, and affiliated entities had previously held the largest share.

In conjunction with this acquisition, Samsung announced the establishment of a Future Robotics Office, which will report directly to the company’s CEO. This new division reflects Samsung’s focus on robotics innovation, aligning with broader technological ambitions.

Samsung had already shown interest in Rainbow Robotics through prior investments, and this latest acquisition strengthens its influence in the robotics sector. This development highlights a growing trend of tech conglomerates integrating robotics into their long-term growth strategies.

