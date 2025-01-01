DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Blockchain Latest

Malaysia’s Securities Commission Halts Bybit’s Operations

ByDayne Lee

Jan 1, 2025

Malaysia’s Securities Commission Halts Bybit’s Operations

The Securities Commission (SC) of Malaysia has ordered cryptocurrency exchange Bybit to cease its operations in the country, citing violations related to running an unregistered digital asset exchange (DAX). The directive, effective from December 11, requires Bybit to shut down its website and mobile applications within 14 business days, in addition to halting all advertisements targeted at Malaysian investors and disbanding its Malaysian Telegram support group.

Enforcement and Compliance

The SC’s orders were directed specifically at Bybit’s CEO, Ben Zhou, who was tasked with ensuring the company’s compliance with the Malaysian securities regulations. As of December 27, the SC confirmed that Bybit had complied with the directives issued. This development in Malaysia paralleled Bybit’s recent decision to cease operations in France due to heightened regulatory scrutiny, planning to stop withdrawal and custody services for French users by January 8, 2025.

In its statement, the SC emphasized the importance of compliance with the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, noting that operating a DAX without registration as a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) constitutes an offense. The SC has urged Malaysian investors to only use registered DAX platforms, which are subject to stringent vetting and regulatory guidelines designed to safeguard investor interests under Malaysian securities laws.

The SC highlighted the dangers associated with investing through unlicensed entities, including heightened risks of money laundering and fraud. Investors not using licensed platforms do not receive the protections afforded under Malaysia’s securities regulations, potentially exposing them to significant financial losses.

The Malaysian government has been active in its efforts to curb crypto-related crimes. In June 2024, the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia launched “Ops Token,” targeting companies that failed to report their cryptocurrency transactions. This operation led to the seizure of evidence related to tax evasion from mobile devices and computers involved in crypto trading.

Moreover, on December 23, the SC added the Web3 wallet service Atomic Wallet to its list of financial companies banned from operating in Malaysia for similar reasons as Bybit—operating a DAX without proper registration.

What The Author Thinks

As cryptocurrencies continue to permeate the global financial system, the challenge for regulators around the world is to balance the promotion of innovation with the need to protect investors from potential harms. Malaysia’s proactive stance in regulating digital assets reflects a broader trend of governments taking decisive action to ensure that the burgeoning crypto market does not become a haven for financial misconduct.

The recent actions by Malaysia’s Securities Commission underline the importance of regulatory compliance and demonstrate the government’s commitment to maintaining a stable and secure financial environment. These measures not only protect investors but also enhance the integrity of the financial system by preventing abuses such as money laundering and fraud.

As we move forward, it will be crucial for both crypto businesses and regulators to engage in continuous dialogue to foster an ecosystem that supports technological innovation while ensuring robust consumer protection and adherence to the law.

Featured image credit: Ahmad Rithauddin via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/latest/31841/malaysias-securities-commission-halts-bybits-operations/

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Hong Kong Considers Incorporating Bitcoin into National Reserves
Jan 1, 2025 Dayne Lee
Hong Kong Start-Up Pons.ai Brings Personalised Avatars to Corporate Events
Jan 1, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
China Implements Stricter Forex Controls Targeting Cryptocurrency Transactions
Dec 31, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801