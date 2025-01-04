U.S. Crypto Executives Anticipate Clearer Regulations Under New Administration

With the imminent arrival of a new U.S. presidential administration and Congress, the digital asset industry is abuzz with expectations of potentially more accommodating regulatory frameworks. Key industry leaders are hopeful that upcoming changes in government will manifest in more explicit and favorable policies concerning the regulation of digital assets.

Under the leadership of SEC Chairs Gary Genser and Jay Clayton, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pursued numerous enforcement actions against prominent U.S. crypto firms for allegations related to unregistered securities offerings. These high-profile cases include actions against Ripple and Coinbase. Ripple is currently challenging an August 2024 ruling, which imposed a $125 million liability on the firm, in the appellate courts.

In a recent statement, Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, expressed a desire for the SEC to establish clear principles for digital assets regulation, advocating for the stance that “a token is never a security, although it can be the subject of a security transaction.” Similarly, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, highlighted the potential implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Chevron doctrine, which had previously mandated judicial deference to agency interpretations of law. This landmark change is anticipated to affect how courts handle SEC-related digital asset cases moving forward.

Upcoming Legal Developments

The digital asset industry is also closely monitoring several ongoing court cases involving the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) set to proceed in 2025. Noteworthy among these is the legal aftermath of the FTX saga, with sentencing of former executives underway and significant developments expected in cases against other key figures such as former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon.

Proposals by President-elect Donald Trump to appoint Paul Atkins as the new SEC chair and Jay Clayton to replace Damian Williams as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York could signal shifts in regulatory and prosecutorial approaches to cryptocurrency. Such changes could potentially alter the trajectory of existing cases and broadly impact the regulatory landscape.

Author’s Opinion As we approach a transformative period in U.S. governance, the potential for regulatory evolution in the crypto sector represents both a challenge and an opportunity. The digital asset industry stands at a crossroads, where the direction set by new leaders could either catalyze innovation and growth or exacerbate the complexities of navigating the regulatory environment. This pivotal time calls for balanced perspectives that champion both robust consumer protections and the clear, flexible regulatory frameworks that can foster technological advancement and enhance the United States’ position in the global digital economy.

