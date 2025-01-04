WeChat and TikTok Secure Licences to Operate in Malaysia

Malaysia has officially licensed Tencent’s WeChat and ByteDance’s TikTok to operate under a new social media regulation designed to address rising cybercrime. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced that while some platforms have complied, others are still in the process or have yet to meet the requirements.

The new law, effective from January 1, mandates social media platforms and messaging services with over 8 million users in Malaysia to obtain an operational licence. Failure to comply could lead to legal consequences. This regulation aims to enhance accountability among tech companies and ensure harmful content is curtailed.

The MCMC revealed that Telegram is close to finalizing its licensing process, while Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has started its application. However, X, formerly known as Twitter, has not applied, citing a local user base below the 8 million threshold. The regulator is investigating the validity of X’s claim.

Meanwhile, Alphabet’s Google has raised concerns about YouTube’s classification under the law and has not yet submitted an application. Despite these objections, the MCMC emphasized that YouTube must comply with licensing requirements. Failure to do so could result in regulatory action.

Malaysia has seen a significant rise in harmful online content, including online gambling, scams, child pornography, cyberbullying, and content related to sensitive topics such as race, religion, and royalty. Authorities have urged platforms to strengthen content moderation to protect users.

Independent statistics highlight the platforms’ extensive reach in Malaysia. Advisory firm Kepios reports TikTok has 28.68 million users aged 18 and above, YouTube has 24.1 million users, and Facebook has 22.35 million. In contrast, WeChat has 12 million users, while X has only 5.71 million, according to World Population Review.

MCMC has reiterated that platforms violating licensing regulations risk investigation and penalties. The move signals Malaysia’s efforts to tighten control over digital platforms in the face of growing cybersecurity threats.

Featured image courtesy of The Globe and Mail

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/31973/wechat-and-tiktok-secure-licences-to-operate-in-malaysia/