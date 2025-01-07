Singapore’s Digital Edge Secures $1.6 Billion in Funding

Singapore-headquartered data center operator Digital Edge has secured over $1.6 billion in new funding to accelerate its expansion across Asia. The funding, a mix of equity and debt, will fuel the company’s efforts to meet surging customer demand for cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The funding package includes approximately $640 million in equity investment from a mix of existing and new investors, supplemented by $1 billion in debt financing. Digital Edge is a portfolio company of Stonepeak, a New York-based investment firm managing around $70 billion in infrastructure and real assets.

Since its founding in 2020, Digital Edge has grown to operate 21 data centers with over 500 megawatts of capacity across Japan, Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company has also secured an additional 300 megawatts for future development, highlighting its ambitions to scale further in the region.

The new capital will enable Digital Edge to respond to increasing demands for cutting-edge infrastructure, driven by the rapid adoption of cloud services and artificial intelligence applications. This growth strategy aligns with Asia’s expanding digital economy and the need for robust, scalable data center solutions.

