Withings Introduces Omnia, a Health Mirror That Scans Your Body

ByHilary Ong

Jan 6, 2025

Withings has returned to CES with the Omnia, a smart mirror concept designed to deliver a futuristic approach to health monitoring and telemedicine. The mirror combines features like full-body scans, AI-driven feedback, and telehealth consultations into a single device, showcasing Withings’ ambition to integrate health tech trends into a cohesive ecosystem. However, as with many CES concepts, the Omnia’s path to market remains uncertain.

What Omnia Can Do

The Omnia features a base capable of measuring weight, heart health, and metabolic metrics. It can also sync with other health trackers, including smartwatches, blood pressure monitors, and even smart beds, to consolidate health data. Users interact with the mirror through touch controls or a built-in AI voice assistant, which provides real-time feedback, motivational guidance, and recommendations. For more advanced care, the Omnia envisions connecting users with healthcare professionals for virtual consultations and data sharing.

The concept is notable for blending multiple health tech trends into a single product. Connected smart mirrors capable of displaying information, making video calls, and playing sound have appeared before, but often falter due to high costs or niche appeal. Similarly, advanced smart scales and AI-integrated health tools are not new, but Omnia brings these elements together in a way that could simplify health management for users already invested in Withings’ ecosystem.

What’s Next for Omnia?

The company has a history of bold CES reveals, including gadgets like FDA-cleared smartwatches, noninvasive sleep trackers, and at-home urinalysis devices. While some of these innovations have made it to market, others have remained in the concept phase. Withings’ ability to translate the Omnia into a tangible product remains uncertain, especially given the challenges of combining so many technologies into a consumer-friendly and affordable package.

At CES 2025, Withings is offering demonstrations of the Omnia to gauge consumer interest and feasibility. While the timeline for its release—or its price—remains undefined, the Omnia serves as a glimpse into the potential future of health tech. Whether as a realized product or an ambitious concept, it reflects the growing integration of AI, telemedicine, and connected devices in personal health management.

Featured Image courtesy of Withings

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32147/withings-introduces-omnia-a-health-mirror-that-scans-your-body/

Hilary Ong

