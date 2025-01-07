Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to Deliver Keynote at CES After Stock Hits Record High

Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, will deliver the opening keynote at CES 2025 on Monday, a platform where he’s expected to unveil new gaming chips and share the company’s strategy to expand artificial intelligence (AI) applications beyond data centers. The announcement coincides with Nvidia’s stock closing at a record $149.43, giving the tech giant a $3.66 trillion valuation as the world’s second-most valuable company, trailing only Apple.

The annual CES event, running January 7–10 in Las Vegas, showcases innovations ranging from automotive technology to AI-powered gadgets. For Nvidia, it’s a stage where Huang traditionally introduces new gaming chips and reveals advancements in AI-driven technology. This year, analysts anticipate announcements tied to Nvidia’s Blackwell AI server architecture, likely setting the foundation for its next generation of GPUs. These chips are expected to enhance gaming performance and image quality while reinforcing Nvidia’s lead in the gaming and AI markets.

Nvidia’s valuation surge has been fueled by its dominant data center business, where its chips power AI technologies developed by companies like OpenAI. Analysts project Nvidia’s data center sales to reach $113 billion this fiscal year, more than doubling from $47.5 billion in fiscal 2024. Alongside its data center dominance, Nvidia maintains its market leadership in gaming GPUs, with estimated revenues of $11.77 billion for 2025. The company competes with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and, to a lesser extent, Intel in this space.

Huang’s keynote may also outline efforts to bridge data center expertise with consumer PC markets. Nvidia is positioning its gaming chips as essential tools for corporate AI tasks, such as chatbots and AI “agents,” potentially challenging rivals like Intel and Qualcomm, who are banking on AI features to drive PC upgrades.

Nvidia’s consistent innovation in gaming and AI has set the stage for Huang’s anticipated keynote, where the company is likely to reinforce its role as a leader in both fields while eyeing broader applications for its technologies.

Author’s Opinion Nvidia’s meteoric rise underscores its mastery in aligning cutting-edge AI technology with market demands, but the real test lies in maintaining this momentum. With Jensen Huang poised to announce gaming and AI innovations at CES, the company must show it can translate its data center dominance into broader applications, including consumer PCs. As competitors like AMD and Intel gear up for the AI wave, Nvidia’s ability to sustain its leadership in both gaming and enterprise markets will be critical in shaping its long-term trajectory.

