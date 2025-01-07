GWM’s Hi4 Off-Road Family Takes Over LIWA: A Journey Through Adventure and Innovation

28th December, 2024, at the prestigious LIWA Hero Festival in the Middle East, GWM’s TANK 500 Hi4 Z edition lead the charge and made a bold and unforgettable entrance, capturing the attention of off-road enthusiasts and global fans alike. Through an exciting series of events, numbers of renowned KOLs and influencers as they embark on a journey with the GWM off-road family, showcasing the brand’s unmatched off-road capabilities and celebrating its groundbreaking Hi4-Z technology. This experience transcends mere driving—it’s a testament to China’s leadership in off-road innovation, creating a new standard in the global off-road community.

In the golden sands of the Liwa Desert, where the dunes stretch as far as the eye can see, the 2024 Liwa Hero Festival became the stage for Great Wall Motor (GWM) to redefine off-road excellence. With the TANK 500 leading the charge, GWM once again demonstrated its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, proving that Chinese engineering is a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

This year’s festival brought together off-road enthusiasts, automotive experts, and influencers from across the globe. Amid the desert’s demanding terrain, the TANK 500 emerged as a star, showcasing its advanced Hi4-Z hybrid platform and delivering an awe-inspiring performance that sparked global conversations across social media.

The Liwa Desert: A Test of True Off-Road Prowess

The Liwa Desert, nestled in the UAE, is home to some of the world’s most challenging off-road terrains. Renowned for its towering sand dunes like the iconic Moreeb Dune, also known as the “Tall Hill,” this desert offers a unique blend of natural beauty and extreme difficulty. Moreeb Dune rises to over 300 meters, with a slope gradient exceeding 50 degrees, making it a true test of any vehicle’s capability. Other formidable challenges include: Sabkha (Salt Flats): These deceptive, flat surfaces demand high traction control and stability due to their soft, shifting layers. Slip Faces: Sudden drops and steep inclines require precise torque distribution and power management. Deep Sand Traps: These stretches test a vehicle’s ability to maintain momentum without losing traction. Each of these features makes the Liwa Desert an unforgiving environment, ideal for proving the mettle of GWM’s off-road vehicles.

The TANK 500 turned heads at the festival, not only for its commanding design but also for its revolutionary Hi4-Z hybrid platform, which has redefined what an off-road vehicle can achieve. As the first platform of its kind, Hi4-Z combines raw power with cutting-edge hybrid efficiency, tailored specifically for extreme conditions.

Moreeb Dune, one of the most famous and steepest dunes in the Liwa Desert, rises at an almost vertical angle of 50 degrees. It’s here that the TANK 500’s Hi4-Z system truly shines, effortlessly climbing steep inclines and tackling the toughest sand conditions with its strong torque and power output. The Hi4-Z system delivers a combined power output of 715 kW, allowing the TANK 500 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds. This power, paired with a 3-speed DHT transmission, ensures seamless gear shifts and optimal performance across various terrains.

Celebrating the Off-Road Family: A Festival of Innovation and Unity

The Liwa Hero Festival also provided a platform to showcase GWM’s full range of off-road vehicles, including the TANK 300, HAVAL H9, and POER series. Each model highlighted GWM’s commitment to creating vehicles that cater to diverse off-road needs, from family-friendly adventures to professional-grade challenges.

One of the event’s most anticipated moments is the User Gala, where key GWM executives, take the stage to discuss the brand’s achievements and future. As the leaders highlight the impact of GWM’s off-road family and the success of the TANK 500, KOLs share their thoughts, recapping the most memorable moments of the event.

The festival kicked off with a comprehensive exhibition of GWM’s off-road family. Influencers and KOLs provided real-time reviews, delving into the design, performance, and technological advancements of the TANK 500 and its siblings. Attendees also had the chance to interact with GWM’s technical experts, gaining insights into the mechanics behind the Hi4-Z and Hi4-T platforms.

Over 28 GWM vehicles formed a convoy, parading through the dunes and creating an awe-inspiring spectacle. The convoy’s finale featured the vehicles forming the GWM logo, symbolizing unity and innovation—a moment that quickly went viral online. The highlight of the festival saw the TANK 500 take on the legendary Moresha Dune. With its iconic red finish, the vehicle led the pack, climbing the steep incline effortlessly, thanks to its exceptional torque and power distribution. This feat solidified the TANK 500’s reputation as a true off-road champion. GWM invited enthusiasts and vehicle owners to share their personal off-road stories, creating a sense of community and global connection. Their tales, combined with live demonstrations, showcased the TANK 500’s versatility in real-world scenarios. The festival concluded with a vibrant gala, featuring local music, cuisine, and a campfire gathering. GWM executives emphasized the company’s vision for global collaboration and cultural exchange, ensuring that the TANK 500 represents not just technology but also a bridge between diverse communities.

The success of the TANK 500 at the Liwa Hero Festival marks a turning point in how Chinese vehicles are perceived globally. GWM is not merely exporting products; it is sharing a vision of off-road culture that resonates with enthusiasts worldwide.

From the deserts of the Middle East to the rugged trails of Australia and the forests of North America, GWM is integrating localized insights into its vehicle designs. This global approach ensures that each model meets the unique demands of its market while preserving its core identity as a high-performance off-road machine. As GWM continues to innovate, the TANK 500 and the Hi4-Z platform represent only the beginning of a broader strategy to lead the global off-road market. By embracing a philosophy of long-termism and professional dedication, GWM is setting new standards for hybrid technology, sustainability, and user experience.

What’s Next for GWM?

– Diverse Powertrain Options: Expanding the Hi4-Z platform to include more solutions in the Hi4 Tech Family, catering to a wide range of user preferences and environmental needs.

– Global Expansion: Establishing localized manufacturing and service centers, ensuring that GWM’s vehicles and expertise are accessible to enthusiasts worldwide.

– Community Building: Strengthening the bond between GWM and its users through immersive experiences like the Liwa Hero Festival, fostering a global community of off-road enthusiasts.

The TANK 500’s triumphant performance at the Liwa Hero Festival is more than just a milestone for GWM; it’s a call to action for off-road enthusiasts worldwide. Whether you’re scaling dunes, navigating forests, or embarking on urban adventures, GWM invites you to be part of a journey where innovation meets passion and where every terrain is a new opportunity to push boundaries.

Stay connected with GWM for more updates on its groundbreaking vehicles and initiatives. Together, we’re not just driving change—we’re redefining the future of off-roading.

Learn more: https://youtu.be/Dq3Ffni3-OU?si=Bm7JKMfYl_me9GK2