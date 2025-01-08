Nvidia Debuts Cosmos AI Models, Gaming Chips, and Toyota Collaboration

Nvidia has introduced a suite of new products at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, highlighting its ambition to broaden its technology portfolio. Among the announcements were Cosmos AI models for training robots and self-driving cars, new RTX 50 gaming chips, and a partnership with Toyota to enhance advanced driver assistance systems.

CEO Jensen Huang unveiled Nvidia’s Cosmos foundation models, which generate photo-realistic video to create “synthetic” training data for robotics and automotive systems. This approach reduces the need for costly real-world data collection. Cosmos, available under an open license, allows users to create physics-based environments from text descriptions, potentially revolutionizing how robots and cars learn to navigate the physical world.

Huang likened Cosmos to Meta’s Llama 3 models, emphasizing its potential to transform industrial AI. However, analysts like Bank of America’s Vivek Arya remain cautious, citing challenges in making robotics products scalable and profitable.

The company also showcased its RTX 50 gaming chips, leveraging Nvidia’s Blackwell AI technology. Designed to enhance visual realism in gaming, the chips improve shaders and generate lifelike human faces. Prices range from $549 to $1,999, with high-end models launching January 30 and budget options arriving in February. Analysts predict the chips will drive short-term sales growth.

Additionally, Nvidia introduced its first desktop computer, Project DIGITS, aimed at AI developers. Priced at $3,000, it includes Nvidia’s high-performance data center chip paired with a MediaTek processor. The system, running a Linux-based operating system, is set to launch in March.

In the automotive sector, Nvidia announced a collaboration with Toyota, which will use its Orin chips and software in upcoming models. While specific details were not disclosed, Huang projected $5 billion in automotive revenue for fiscal 2026, up from $4 billion this year.

Nvidia’s announcements come as its valuation reached $3.66 trillion, solidifying its position as the second-most valuable company behind Apple. The CES 2025 conference runs through January 10.

Featured image courtesy of The Star

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32258/nvidia-debuts-cosmos-ai-models-gaming-chips-and-toyota-collaboration/