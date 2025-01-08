DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Nvidia Debuts Cosmos AI Models, Gaming Chips, and Toyota Collaboration

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jan 8, 2025

Nvidia Debuts Cosmos AI Models, Gaming Chips, and Toyota Collaboration

Nvidia has introduced a suite of new products at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, highlighting its ambition to broaden its technology portfolio. Among the announcements were Cosmos AI models for training robots and self-driving cars, new RTX 50 gaming chips, and a partnership with Toyota to enhance advanced driver assistance systems.

CEO Jensen Huang unveiled Nvidia’s Cosmos foundation models, which generate photo-realistic video to create “synthetic” training data for robotics and automotive systems. This approach reduces the need for costly real-world data collection. Cosmos, available under an open license, allows users to create physics-based environments from text descriptions, potentially revolutionizing how robots and cars learn to navigate the physical world.

Huang likened Cosmos to Meta’s Llama 3 models, emphasizing its potential to transform industrial AI. However, analysts like Bank of America’s Vivek Arya remain cautious, citing challenges in making robotics products scalable and profitable.

The company also showcased its RTX 50 gaming chips, leveraging Nvidia’s Blackwell AI technology. Designed to enhance visual realism in gaming, the chips improve shaders and generate lifelike human faces. Prices range from $549 to $1,999, with high-end models launching January 30 and budget options arriving in February. Analysts predict the chips will drive short-term sales growth.

Additionally, Nvidia introduced its first desktop computer, Project DIGITS, aimed at AI developers. Priced at $3,000, it includes Nvidia’s high-performance data center chip paired with a MediaTek processor. The system, running a Linux-based operating system, is set to launch in March.

In the automotive sector, Nvidia announced a collaboration with Toyota, which will use its Orin chips and software in upcoming models. While specific details were not disclosed, Huang projected $5 billion in automotive revenue for fiscal 2026, up from $4 billion this year.

Nvidia’s announcements come as its valuation reached $3.66 trillion, solidifying its position as the second-most valuable company behind Apple. The CES 2025 conference runs through January 10.

Featured image courtesy of The Star

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32258/nvidia-debuts-cosmos-ai-models-gaming-chips-and-toyota-collaboration/

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

AMD Pushes AI PCs Further with Ryzen AI Max Chips
Jan 8, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Xbox Revamps Rewards Scheme, Adds PC Games to the Mix
Jan 8, 2025 Hilary Ong
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: A Sneak Peek Into the Future of Smartphones
Jan 8, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801