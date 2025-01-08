DMR News

AMD Pushes AI PCs Further with Ryzen AI Max Chips

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jan 8, 2025

AMD has unveiled its ambitious plan to cater to a wide range of AI-powered PCs at CES 2025, introducing the new Ryzen AI Max chips for high-end “halo” Copilot+ AI PCs. Positioned above the existing Ryzen AI 9 systems, these chips aim to redefine the premium segment. AMD is also rolling out Ryzen AI 7 and 5 chips for mid-tier and entry-level AI PCs, signaling its intent to offer AI capabilities across all price points.

The Ryzen AI Max chips boast impressive specifications, featuring up to 16 Zen 5 performance cores, 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU compute units, and 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of AI performance powered by AMD’s XDNA 2 NPU. AMD claims these chips outperform Intel’s Core Ultra 9 288V in 3D rendering by 2.6 times and deliver 1.4 times faster graphics performance in benchmarks like 3DMark’s Wildlife Extreme and Solar Bay. They also match Apple’s 14-core M4 Pro chip in many areas and excel in the Vray benchmark.

Systems equipped with Ryzen AI Max chips are set to arrive in the first half of the year, including the HP Zbook Ultra G1a and ASUS ROG Flow Z13 convertible. These PCs are expected to set a new standard for high-performance AI computing.

For more accessible AI PC options, AMD is introducing the Ryzen AI 7 and AI 5 chips, designed to deliver slightly reduced performance compared to the Ryzen AI 9. The Ryzen AI 7 offers 8 cores with a maximum boost speed of 5GHz, while the Ryzen AI 5 340 features six cores and a max speed of 4.8GHz. Additionally, AMD plans to launch Ryzen 200 chips in the second quarter, targeting PCs that require less AI power. These chips will offer up to 16 TOPS of AI performance, with the eight-core Ryzen 9 270 leading the lineup.

With these announcements, AMD is making a clear statement: AI-powered computing is not just for the elite but for everyone.

