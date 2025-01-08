DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Xbox Revamps Rewards Scheme, Adds PC Games to the Mix

ByHilary Ong

Jan 8, 2025

Xbox Revamps Rewards Scheme, Adds PC Games to the Mix

Microsoft has updated its Rewards with Xbox program, introducing changes that include PC Game Pass subscribers for the first time. Starting January 7, PC players over 18 can earn points by playing Game Pass catalog games, a perk previously available only to console users with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

The revamped system addresses criticisms about the program’s diminished value over the past year, a decline noted by Eurogamer. The changes allow users to earn points by playing any Game Pass game for at least 15 minutes daily. Weekly streaks—achieved by meeting this requirement five days a week—multiply rewards, with longer streaks offering up to four times the points. Console and PC subscribers can also earn bonuses for playing four or eight different titles per month.

Microsoft has also adjusted how rewards are calculated. The weekly streak bonus for console games has been “rebalanced” to 150 points worldwide. While UK players have already experienced this decrease since last summer, the drop may frustrate users elsewhere. Additionally, PC users can earn 10 points for daily gameplay, though games requiring third-party launchers like Battle.net remain excluded.

Not all changes are aimed at generosity. Microsoft restricted the Rewards program to players aged 18 and over, explaining that the decision reflects its “continued commitment to foster positive, age-appropriate gaming experiences.”

While the updates bring PC users into the rewards ecosystem, critics highlight that the system remains less rewarding than it was in its earlier iterations. Still, the changes may signal Microsoft’s effort to restore goodwill among Game Pass subscribers.

Featured Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32238/xbox-revamps-rewards-scheme-adds-pc-games-to-the-mix/

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: A Sneak Peek Into the Future of Smartphones
Jan 8, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Razer Unveils Revolutionary Gaming Chair with Temperature Control at CES 2025
Jan 8, 2025 Hilary Ong
Blue Origin Set to Launch New Glenn Rocket After Years of Development
Jan 8, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801