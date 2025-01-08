Xbox Revamps Rewards Scheme, Adds PC Games to the Mix

Microsoft has updated its Rewards with Xbox program, introducing changes that include PC Game Pass subscribers for the first time. Starting January 7, PC players over 18 can earn points by playing Game Pass catalog games, a perk previously available only to console users with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

The revamped system addresses criticisms about the program’s diminished value over the past year, a decline noted by Eurogamer. The changes allow users to earn points by playing any Game Pass game for at least 15 minutes daily. Weekly streaks—achieved by meeting this requirement five days a week—multiply rewards, with longer streaks offering up to four times the points. Console and PC subscribers can also earn bonuses for playing four or eight different titles per month.

Microsoft has also adjusted how rewards are calculated. The weekly streak bonus for console games has been “rebalanced” to 150 points worldwide. While UK players have already experienced this decrease since last summer, the drop may frustrate users elsewhere. Additionally, PC users can earn 10 points for daily gameplay, though games requiring third-party launchers like Battle.net remain excluded.

Not all changes are aimed at generosity. Microsoft restricted the Rewards program to players aged 18 and over, explaining that the decision reflects its “continued commitment to foster positive, age-appropriate gaming experiences.”

While the updates bring PC users into the rewards ecosystem, critics highlight that the system remains less rewarding than it was in its earlier iterations. Still, the changes may signal Microsoft’s effort to restore goodwill among Game Pass subscribers.

