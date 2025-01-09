Ortac Global Announces Streamlined Company Formation Services for Entrepreneurs in Dubai

United Arab Emirates, November 20, 2024 – Ortac Global, a premier provider of Dubai company formation services, has launched a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to simplify the process of starting a business in Dubai. Entrepreneurs can now capitalize on Dubai’s economic advantages, including a tax-free environment, 100% foreign ownership policies, and a forward-thinking regulatory framework.

Unlocking Dubai’s Economic Potential

Dubai’s reputation as a global business hub is underpinned by its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and growing economy. With a GDP of $31.3 billion in 2024 and a 3.2% annual growth rate, the city has become a magnet for investors across sectors like trade, tourism, and technology (Zawya, 2024).

The city’s connectivity further enhances its appeal, with Dubai International Airport recording an 8.4% increase in passenger traffic in Q1 2024 (DubaiHub, 2024). Businesses established in Dubai gain access to local and international markets, positioning them for sustainable success.

Ortac Global’s Comprehensive Business Services

Ortac Global offers end-to-end support for entrepreneurs entering Dubai’s business landscape, providing expert guidance across key areas:

Business Plan Consultancy: Custom strategies aligned with investor goals and market opportunities.

Licensing and Permits: Efficient handling of documentation to ensure quick business setup.

Banking and Financial Infrastructure: Assistance with opening local bank accounts and managing financial systems.

Residency and Work Permits: Streamlined solutions for long-term residency for business owners and employees.

Murat Ortac, Founder of Ortac Global, stated, “Dubai offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses to grow globally. Ortac Global is dedicated to guiding entrepreneurs through each step of the company formation process, enabling them to thrive in this dynamic market.”

Aligning with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda

Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) aims to double the city’s economy by 2033, focusing on technology, logistics, real estate, and tourism. As part of this initiative, the government has launched incentives to attract foreign investors, including streamlined licensing and long-term residency options. Entrepreneurs establishing businesses today can leverage these forward-looking strategies for lasting success.

Dubai: A Hub for Trade and Innovation

Dubai’s global trade ecosystem, anchored by Jebel Ali Port and Dubai International Airport, offers businesses seamless integration into international markets. In 2024, Dubai’s trade sector grew by 10%, fueled by strengthened connections with African and Asian economies (DubaiHub, 2024).

The city’s emphasis on technology further boosts its appeal. Innovation centers like the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) promote entrepreneurship and digital transformation, enabling businesses to adopt cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence and fintech.

About Ortac Global

Ortac Global is a leading Dubai business consultancy specializing in company formation services. With expertise in regulatory compliance, market integration, and financial planning, Ortac Global supports entrepreneurs in establishing strong, sustainable businesses in Dubai’s competitive landscape.

For more information about Ortac Global’s services, visit www.ortacglobal.com.