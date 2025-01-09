DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Ortac Global Announces Streamlined Company Formation Services for Entrepreneurs in Dubai

ByEthan Lin

Jan 9, 2025

United Arab Emirates, November 20, 2024Ortac Global, a premier provider of Dubai company formation services, has launched a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to simplify the process of starting a business in Dubai. Entrepreneurs can now capitalize on Dubai’s economic advantages, including a tax-free environment, 100% foreign ownership policies, and a forward-thinking regulatory framework. 

Unlocking Dubai’s Economic Potential 

Dubai’s reputation as a global business hub is underpinned by its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and growing economy. With a GDP of $31.3 billion in 2024 and a 3.2% annual growth rate, the city has become a magnet for investors across sectors like trade, tourism, and technology (Zawya, 2024). 

The city’s connectivity further enhances its appeal, with Dubai International Airport recording an 8.4% increase in passenger traffic in Q1 2024 (DubaiHub, 2024). Businesses established in Dubai gain access to local and international markets, positioning them for sustainable success. 

Ortac Global’s Comprehensive Business Services 

Ortac Global offers end-to-end support for entrepreneurs entering Dubai’s business landscape, providing expert guidance across key areas: 

  • Business Plan Consultancy: Custom strategies aligned with investor goals and market opportunities. 
  • Licensing and Permits: Efficient handling of documentation to ensure quick business setup. 
  • Banking and Financial Infrastructure: Assistance with opening local bank accounts and managing financial systems. 
  • Residency and Work Permits: Streamlined solutions for long-term residency for business owners and employees. 

Murat Ortac, Founder of Ortac Global, stated, “Dubai offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses to grow globally. Ortac Global is dedicated to guiding entrepreneurs through each step of the company formation process, enabling them to thrive in this dynamic market.” 

Aligning with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda 

Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) aims to double the city’s economy by 2033, focusing on technology, logistics, real estate, and tourism. As part of this initiative, the government has launched incentives to attract foreign investors, including streamlined licensing and long-term residency options. Entrepreneurs establishing businesses today can leverage these forward-looking strategies for lasting success. 

Dubai: A Hub for Trade and Innovation 

Dubai’s global trade ecosystem, anchored by Jebel Ali Port and Dubai International Airport, offers businesses seamless integration into international markets. In 2024, Dubai’s trade sector grew by 10%, fueled by strengthened connections with African and Asian economies (DubaiHub, 2024). 

The city’s emphasis on technology further boosts its appeal. Innovation centers like the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) promote entrepreneurship and digital transformation, enabling businesses to adopt cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence and fintech. 

About Ortac Global 

Ortac Global is a leading Dubai business consultancy specializing in company formation services. With expertise in regulatory compliance, market integration, and financial planning, Ortac Global supports entrepreneurs in establishing strong, sustainable businesses in Dubai’s competitive landscape. 

For more information about Ortac Global’s services, visit www.ortacglobal.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Apple Enhances Notification Transparency with AI Labels
Jan 9, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Global Coin Announces Exclusive January Offer: 2025 1oz Gold Eagles at Dealer Cost with Bonus Silver Eagle
Jan 9, 2025 Ethan Lin
Microsoft Unveils $3 Billion Investment in India’s Cloud and AI Sector
Jan 9, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801