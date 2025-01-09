Samsung Electronics Eyes AI to Propel Growth Amid Leadership Changes

Samsung Electronics has made headlines with its recent leadership reshuffle, positioning Jun Young-hyun as co-CEO and the head of the memory chip division. This strategic move, announced in November, aims to sharpen the company’s competitive edge in the rapidly evolving consumer electronics market. Jun Young-hyun will share leadership responsibilities with his counterpart, signaling a collaborative approach to navigate the challenges ahead.

Embracing Competition

In a competitive landscape dominated by aggressive players from China, Samsung perceives this rivalry as beneficial. Han, another co-CEO, emphasized that competition fosters innovation, stating, “Competition from Chinese companies is ‘helpful’ for Samsung and the consumers.” This sentiment reflects the company’s commitment to innovation that prioritizes security and convenience over price reductions.

To bolster its market position, Samsung plans to enhance its on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its product range. The company anticipates a growth rate of 4% to 5% in its mobile device business for the current year. Additionally, the TV and home appliances segments are expected to experience accelerated growth, underlining Samsung’s diversified portfolio.

Despite these optimistic projections, Samsung faces significant hurdles. The company has recently fallen behind SK Hynix in the race for high bandwidth memory chips (HBM chips), a critical component in modern electronics. In response, Samsung has intensified its focus on integrating advanced AI functionalities into its premium flagship smartphones, such as the Galaxy S24 series. This strategy aims to not only retain existing customers but also attract new ones by enhancing user experience.

The past year has been challenging for Samsung, with its share price experiencing a dramatic decline of 32%, significantly underperforming compared to the broader Kospi index, which saw a 9.6% loss. Han remarked on this downturn, stating, “The share price has ‘never been this low before,’ adding that the company has a ‘value-up’ plan aimed at increasing shareholders’ returns.” This plan includes a substantial share buyback initiative worth about 10 trillion won over the next 12 months.

Looking forward, Samsung anticipates a rebound in its operating profit for the December quarter, projected to reach 8.2 trillion won ($5.6 billion). The global consumer electronics market is expected to grow approximately 3% by 2025, indicating potential opportunities for recovery and growth within Samsung’s various business units.

Author’s Opinion The leadership reshuffle at Samsung, spearheaded by Jun Young-hyun, is a timely and strategic decision aimed at reinvigorating the company’s competitive stance in a fierce global market. This move, coupled with Samsung’s focus on enhancing AI capabilities and addressing the challenges in high bandwidth memory chips, signals a robust strategy to leverage technology for market advantage. While the past year has seen significant financial challenges, the proactive measures taken by the new leadership, including the ambitious ‘value-up’ plan, are commendable. These steps are likely to not only stabilize the company’s performance but also position it for future growth, especially as the global market for consumer electronics continues to expand.

